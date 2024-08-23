Home World

The main station was closed to trains and passengers for about 25 minutes due to the police operation on Tuesday evening. © Andreas Arnold/dpa

A man is deliberately shot by another man in Frankfurt Central Station. Initial findings about the motive are now available.

Frankfurt/Main – After the fatal shooting in Frankfurt Central Station, there are initial indications of a motive: the reason for the crime could have been a family feud, the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office announced.

Turkish media had previously said that a feud was the reason for the attack, without citing sources. A 54-year-old Turkish citizen is said to have shot a 27-year-old Turk in the head on a railway track on Tuesday evening. The newspaper “Hürriyet” wrote of a feud between two Kurdish families, without citing sources.

The suspected perpetrator was arrested by the federal police shortly after the crime on Tuesday evening. An arrest warrant was issued against him on suspicion of murder. The victim died at the scene of the attack. According to the investigation, the suspect shot the 27-year-old twice in the head while he was lying on the ground.

The spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office added that some of the personal details published in the media were incorrect. There were still no reliable investigative findings on alleged crime constellations in Turkey.

Surveillance video real

The investigators said that surveillance camera footage circulating on the Internet corresponded to the video they had. The footage shows a man approaching a second man from behind, aiming a gun at the back of his head, and the man falling to the ground shortly afterwards. dpa