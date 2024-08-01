“VO”: F-16 fighter jet photographed in Ukraine flying over Lviv

Evidence has emerged that the F-16 fighters transferred to Ukraine by Western countries have indeed already appeared on the territory of the republic. According to preliminary information, one of the planes was photographed when it was flying over Lviv, the photo was published Telegram– channel “Military Informant” (“VO”).

The footage shows an aircraft, which closely resembles an F-16 fighter jet, flying over a clock tower with a Ukrainian flag flying above it.

Earlier, the Western publication Business Insider (BI) reported on an air battle between a Ukrainian F-16 and a Russian Su-35. According to experts, in the future, the missiles used for the Su-35 will pose a serious threat to Western fighters.