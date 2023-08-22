Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Another Russian military airfield for long-range bombers is attacked. British observers put forward a sensitive thesis for Russia.

Moscow – The Ukraine beats in Ukraine war always on the floor of Russia back. So on the territory of the state that started the first war in Europe since the Kosovo war in 1998/99.

Ukraine War: Russian long-range bomber apparently destroyed by drone

The latest example: The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday (19 August) that a Ukrainian drone had attacked the Solzy airfield in the western Russian region of Novgorod. Said airfield is halfway between the metropolises of Moscow (around 13 million inhabitants) and Saint Petersburg (around 5 million inhabitants). And that’s about 650 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

According to information from Moscow A fire broke out, damaging a machine. The British Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday (22 August), however, that the machine was a Tupolev Tu-22M3 long-range bomber (NATO code: “Backfire”). Not only was it damaged, it was destroyed. By drone from Russian soil?

Attacked by a drone in Russia: a Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3. (symbol photo) © IMAGO / StockTrek Images

According to information from the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) even two Tu-22M3 supersonic bombers are said to have been severely damaged or destroyed, which cannot be independently verified. “This is at least the third successful attack on a long-range airfield, which again raises questions about Russia’s ability to protect strategic locations deep inland,” said the British ministry, which provides daily official assessments of the war. Which is why the Kremlin is accusing London – without any evidence – of a targeted disinformation campaign.

Ukraine war: Attack in Russia with “helicopter-like drone”?

The British ministry, for its part, referred to Russian information that the attack had been flown with a “helicopter-like drone”. “If true, it underscores the assessment that some drone strikes on Russian military targets are launched from Russian territory,” it said Great Britain further. Because such drones usually do not have enough range to cross the Ukrainian border to Solzy, the British explain their assessment in a tweet.

However, “helicopter-like” indicates that the kamikaze drone “Biber” is not responsible for the attack, with which the Ukrainians allegedly damaged high-rise buildings in the Moscow City district in the middle of the Russian capital on July 30 and 31. with no injuries reported. On average, Moscow is also around 650 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine war: Where are the attacks on Russian air bases coming from?

Little is known about the Beaver, but the drone is believed to be similar to the Iranian-made Shahed drone, according to Justin Bronk, senior researcher at the London-based think tank Royal United Services Institute, the American news magazine Newsweek had explained. The Shaded, on the other hand, has no propellers, such as helicopters. Already at Christmas 2022 the Russian air base Engels attacked by a Ukrainian drone, according to the Kremlin. There are said to have been three deaths.

Engels, which also houses long-range bombers, is located near Saratov, some 870 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Are the attacks coming from Russian soil itself, while doubts about the Ukraine war are growing in Russia? (pm)