Grayzone: diver’s boot found near Nord Stream explosion site

During an independent expedition, a boot worn by divers of the United States Naval Forces (Navy) and Ukraine was found near the site of the Nord Stream explosions. About the evidence lost by the investigators, informs grayzone.

On May 24, 2023, a reporter from the Internet portal went on a boat called Baltic Explorer to the place of sabotage. “For several minutes, I watched a live video feed from an underwater drone showing never-before-seen footage of pipeline ruptures. Suddenly, a strange object appeared on the screen. They were black and orange diving boots,” the article says.

According to The Grayzone, a model similar to this boot is used by American and Ukrainian military divers, as well as commercial divers.

It is not yet known how long the boot lay on the bottom. Expedition organizer Eric Anderson suggests that it could have been covered in silt, as otherwise it is not clear how the investigators could have missed it.

Earlier, the Süeddeutsche Zeitung reported that two citizens of Ukraine may be involved in explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

On February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published an investigation in which he accused the US authorities of being involved in undermining Nord Stream. According to him, American divers planted explosives to organize sabotage on pipelines under the cover of exercises.