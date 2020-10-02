Syrian mercenaries, backed by Turkey, are preparing to be deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh. Reported by CNN.

According to the newspaper, volunteers from the pro-Turkish “Syrian National Army” are gathering near the border of Turkey and Syria, awaiting transportation to the conflict zone. In a conversation with one of the militants, CNN found out that the mercenaries would be paid $ 1,500 a month.

The Turkish leadership, in turn, denied accusations of transferring Syrian rebels to Nagorno-Karabakh and called them baseless.

Earlier, the US Department of Defense confirmed the fact of the transfer of Syrian mercenaries from Turkey to Azerbaijan amid the aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. A Pentagon spokesman said there were hundreds of militants involved. According to him, dozens of flights were carried out between Turkey and Azerbaijan, which carried mercenaries.

On September 27, fighting began in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR, Republic of Artsakh), because of which Baku and Yerevan have been conducting a territorial dispute for 30 years. Azerbaijan stated that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements, and announced the beginning of a counteroffensive. Armenia accused the Azerbaijani army of attacking Karabakh.

On October 1, the Presidents of Russia, France and the United States issued a joint statement on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and called on the parties to the conflict to immediately end hostilities.