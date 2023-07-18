Evictions | Someone waves amphetamines at the door and soon the room is “occupied” – Mattias Isaksson knows what it feels like to be evicted from your own home

Although homelessness is decreasing, evictions are increasing. Both the evicted and those working on the issue think that the evicted need more support and guidance.

“No way it’s like the climax of a crisis,” describes the 51-year-old from Espoo Mattias Isaksson.

He has had to leave his home several times, although there is only one official eviction behind him. Drugs have always been behind the problems.

According to Isaksson, in groups of people who use substances, usually one or two of them have an apartment.