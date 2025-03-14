Claudia T. Ferrero Madrid

The Ascent of the releases practiced in 2024 They affected different types of real estate, not having only housing evictions and more specifically of habitual housing. Thus, the evictions practiced throughout Spain, which at the end of 2024 reached the 27,564they experienced a increase of 3.4 percentage points Faced with 2023. While the evictions due to default of the rental rose 4.5 % in the past year, the derivatives of mortgage executions descended 3.6 %, as stated in the statistics section of the General Council of the Judiciary in the report “Effects of the economic crisis in the judicial organs” that today has made public.

In this way, a 74.6% of the launches (20,558) was a consequence of procedures derived from the Urban Lease Law (LAU)while the 18.4 % (5,073) It was from Mortgage executions and the 7% (1.933) remaining responded to Other causes.

For its side, the Mortgage executions initiated in the last year have increasing 18.3% compared to 2023, reaching the total 23,164 processes initiated in our country, breaking with the downward trend that, since 2022 the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) It has been registering in the number of sale procedures initiated throughout Spain.

In the same line are the contestswith a more pronounced year -on -year increase of 35.5% In the past years, that is, in 2024 a total of 57,597 were presented. And the possessory verbal judgments For illegal occupation of housing for cases in which the owners are natural persons, non -profit entities, or public entities possessing social housing, which in 2024 1.8 points rose percentage compared to 2023, which corresponds to a total sum of 2,309 procedures









The Catalans scored the greatest number of evictions throughout Spain and Andalusia positioned itself at the head of the mortgage executions practiced in 2024

Among the autonomous communities, they stand out Catalonia and Andalusia like the regions with more evictions and more mortgage executionsrespectively.

As for the former, the Catalans They headed the list of total launches executed in 2024 with 7,381, a 26.8 % of the national total, followed by Andalusia, with 4,027; the Valencian Community, with 3,610; and Madrid, with 2,375.

Attending exclusively to Evictions consequence of procedures derived from the LAUthe classification is still headed by Catalonia, with 5,539, ahead of Andalusia, with 2,712; the Valencian Community, with 2,517; and Madrid, with 2,317. While in relative terms, Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands form the Top 3 of the regions with more evictions due to non -payment of rent. with a rate of 68.7, 60.1 and 58.0 per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively. On the opposite side are Extremadura (19.0), the Regional Community of Navarra (19,6) and the Basque Country (22,3) with the lowest rate per 100,000 inhabitants.

As far as evictions that obey mortgage executions It refers, the first positions, in absolute terms, are re -occupied by Catalonia, with 1,121; Andalusia, with 994; Valencian Community, with 915 and Murcia, with 423. While in recent positions are Navarra, with a rate of 2.0 per 100,000 inhabitants; Basque Country, with 3.5; Extremadura (4.0) and Madrid (4,2).

On the other hand, the Mortgage executionsproper, increased in most CC.AA., being, in absolute terms, Andalusia the territory where more processes were carried out in 2024, with 5,519followed by Catalonia, with 4,491; the Valencian Community, with 3,403; Madrid, with 2,204; and Murcia, with 1,229.

In response to the number of mortgage executions presented by every 100,000 inhabitants, the highest rate corresponded to Murcia, with 78. The Valencian Community was followed, with 63.5; Andalusia, with 62.7; Catalonia, with 55.7 and Castilla-La Mancha, with 53.2. Unlike Navarra (20,4), Basque Country (21,3) and Aragon (28,7), which present the lowest rates.

The number of competitions triggers 35.5% in 2024, registering more than 57,000 throughout Spain

The contests registered a significant increase in 2024 compared to the previous period, increasing 35.5% compared to 2023 when registered a total of 57,507 throughout Spain. Those who grew the most, 46.8%, were those presented by natural persons without business activitywhich represent 85 % of the total contests. 9.7% of the total corresponds to legal persons, reaching 5,568 competitions, which implies a 2.2% increase. Trends contrary to those followed by the 3,086 competitions presented by natural entrepreneurs, which decreased by 17.2% interannual.

The region of Spain with the highest number of competitions presented was Catalonia, with 14,034ahead of Madrid, with 9,237; Andalusia, with 8,791, and the Valencian Community, with 7,117. In addition, Catalonia registered the highest business competition ratewith 2,959 presented (the 34.2 % of the national total), followed by Madrid, with 1,161; Andalusia, with 1.019 and the Valencian Community, with 1,018. This implies that the sum of the competitions presented by legal persons and those presented by natural entrepreneurial persons before the commercial courts decreased by 5.7% in 2024.

As a novelty, in 2023 the CGPJ Statistics section began to collect for the first time data from the Special Microenterprise Procedurespresenting last year the sum of 3,263 of these procedures before the commercial courts, of which 2,279 correspond to legal persons and 984, to natural persons.

The demands for dismissal and monitoring processes increased by 13.8% and 7.7%, respectively

The demands for dismissal presented in the social courts have increased 13.8 percentage points In the period corresponding to 2024. Among the territories of Spain where they were most presented, Catalonia takes the first position with 30,804, 19.3 % of the national total, followed by Madrid, with 27,589 and Andalusia, with 27,014.

In addition, the Social Courts registered 137,070 claims6.1% more than in 2023. Of them, 25,402 were presented in Madrid; 22,866 in Andalusia and 16,525 in Catalonia.

Another increased increases in CGPJ statistics corresponds to 7.7% referring to monitoring processes presented in the courts of first instance and first instance and instruction, that is, these bodies received 1,145,593 of monitoring procedures.

These types of processes, which serve to claim liquid, determined, defeated and enforceable money debts, and include the amounts due in common expenses of communities of owners of urban real estate, predominated in Madrid (219.204) Regarding the rest of CC.AA., representing 19.1% of the national total and an increase of 25.2 percentage points compared to 2023. Andalusia is positioned as the second region with 17,384, followed by Andalusia, with 17,384; Catalonia, with 155,549 and the Valencian Community, with 128,998.