Social measures put in place during the pandemic evictions processes were stopped dead in their tracks in 2020. Specifically, these procedures fell by 45.5% to 29,406 after the decision not to execute them during the state of alarm. However, this brake could be nearing its end judging by the foreclosure data, which did rise 17.5% last year to a total of 20,460.

According to the series published this Thursday by the General Council of the Judiciary, the regions that led the ranking by number of evictions were Catalonia, with 5,737 and Andalusia with 4,517. They are followed by the Valencian Community, with 4,501 launches, and Madrid with 2,872. At the bottom of the table, where the fewest evictions occurred last year, is Navarre, with 220 procedures, The Rioja, with 236, Estremadura with 339, Cantabria with 461 and Basque Country with 669.

Most of the releases, 21,145, were linked to rent, 42% less than the previous year, while the remaining 6,915 corresponded to foreclosures of a property after the debtor’s default.

Social measures



The drop in the number of evictions coincides in time with the Government decision to extend the ‘stoppage’ decreed during the state of alarm over these procedures until January 31, a measure that now remains in effect until May 9. In other words, the bank may resume these procedures from that date, if it is not expanded again. And everything indicates that this will be the case, judging by the numbers of foreclosures that are already taking place.

Although the moratoriums on payments approved by the Executive and by the bank itself have kept delinquencies at bay in recent months, executions did increase by 17.5% last year. In total, these procedures in which the creditor (usually a financial institution) can collect its debt through the execution of the guarantee if the debtor does not pay its installments during a certain period, reached the 20,460 in the year of the pandemic.

In general, banks initiate this type of process if defaults exceed three installments. And, according to data from the CGPJ, the year-on-year increase in executions in the third quarter was 52%, and 42.5% in the fourth quarter, showing that the second part of the year was the hardest in this sense for the owners.