Fans of TV’s most controversial show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ season 14 are eagerly waiting. ‘Bigg Boss 14’ is going to premiere on 3 October. By the way, this show gets a lot of twists every time. But at times, the top contestant being homeless from home makes the audience quite surprised. So let’s name such a shocking eviction in today’s history of ‘Bigg Boss’.

Koena Mitra- Bollywood actress Koina Mitra participated in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Koina was considered a strong player in the 13th season. But Koina’s journey could not last long in ‘Bigg Boss’ house. She became homeless in the first weeks of the show.

Rashmi Desai- In the last season of ‘Bigg Boss’ Rashmi Desai also made a lot of headlines. Everyone felt that Rashmi would stay in this game till the end but suddenly Rashmi and Debolina Bhattacharjee were dropped from the show. However, a few days later, Rashmi Desai returned to ‘Bigg Boss’ house with Arhan Khan.

Kamya Punjabi – Contestant Kamya Punjabi of ‘Bigg Boss 7’ was also very much discussed due to this show. Fans felt that the winner of this season was going to be Kamya. But before the finale, Kamya’s eviction shocked everyone.

Gaurav Chopra- TV’s well-known name Gaurav Chopra who has appeared in the 10th season of ‘Bigg Boss’. Gaurav Chopra was also able to survive a few weeks in this show. After Gaurav’s eviction, his fans trolled the show’s makers on social media.

Puneet Issar – BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Duryodhan’ aka actor Puneet Issar attended ‘Bigg Boss 8’. Fans also liked Punit a lot in this show but his fans created a lot of ruckus after the news of his homelessness suddenly, after which Puneet’s entry was once again in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house.