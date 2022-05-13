Terrible find during one evicted executed by agents in a building located in Genoain Liguria, in the residential area of Borgoratti. In fact, inside a house of the building, the agents made a terrible discovery: inside there was a dog probably been dead in the house for dayswhich no one had dealt with.

A truly macabre discovery that one made patrol of police officers, who had been called to carry out an executive eviction inside a building located in Borgoratti, in via Premanico, in the Ligurian capital. A very populous residential neighborhood.

In the apartment the manager of the Genoa police station “Foce Sturla” and the bailiff, along with the agents who intervened with them, found a poor dog, which probably had been in great distress for days. Of its owner, however, no trace.

The agents immediately called in a company for recover the dead dog’s body. His body was transferred to the experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Piedmont and Liguria. It will now be up to the experts to understand why the dog died, what were the causes of death.

The eviction did not go ahead. A deed due because the tenant of the apartment under eviction, also owner of the abandoned dog who has met death in his home, is nowhere to be found. Nobody knows where he may be or how long he’s been away.

Dog dead in the house for days: the owner could receive a complaint for abuse and neglect

The woman may soon be notified of one complaint for mistreatment and abandonment of animals, since in fact he left his dog at home alone. Where he probably died because he lacked water and food.

A story that makes you shiver. To make the expenses a poor innocent little dog who met his death in a horrible way. Abandoned by the person who was supposed to take care of him. And who instead sentenced him to death.