Genoa – For once all united. Sampierdarena has gathered around Pasticceria Quaglia: at least 200 people took part in the solidarity campaign for the historic year achieved by the cancellation of the lease. The day after the publication of the post of the owner Giorgia Musumarra, who entrusted all her disappointment to her social networks, the solidarity of the neighborhood began. First with the continuous comings and goings of people who gathered around the owner and employees, then with the garrison organized by local shopkeepers.

Mobilization they joined, as well as a large representation of merchantsmany inhabitants of Sampierdarena, the municipal councilor for commerce Paola Bordilli, the representatives of the central-west municipality, councilors, councilors and the president Michele Colnaghi.

“This civic participation is an important signal that makes us understand how much the neighborhood is linked to this historic activity that has brought prestige to the neighborhood for 70 years – commented Bordilli – beyond the question between private individuals in which we do not want to go into the merits, what we can guarantee as a municipality concerns the part of the dehors with public spaces that would in any case be close to the club and with the new announcement for Sampierdarena which also includes realities like this who have not found an agreement to continue”.

“We had no doubts that Sampierdarena would respond with so much participation: this neighborhood has a big heart – commented Colnaghi, the president of the centre-west municipality – Anyone who frequents the area knows well that these arcades have never led to degradation, on the contrary. . A corner of which the whole neighborhood should be proud”. Among the people in the garrison also many inhabitants of number 29A, contrary to the decision of a few condominiums which led to the decision to get to the eviction. “This great participation fills my heart in un such a difficult time – concluded the owner Giorgia Musumarra – we just have to wait for the 30th and hope that people will put a hand on their conscience. The Quaglia pastry shop must remain in its place of origin: it was born here in 1952 and we would have liked to continue this tradition. Should it not be like this we will roll up our sleeves, we will find another place among the sacrifices. But always in Sampierdarena. We’re not leaving here.”