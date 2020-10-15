The Municipal Police have intervened in the capital during the bridge of October 12 more than 200 private parties and meetings that exceeded the maximum of six people allowed. The most important ones took place on Sunday in a house in the Centro district, where people were charged even with a dataphone and there were service personnel, and in a garage in the Tetuán district.

Likewise, during this same weekend and yesterday’s holiday, the agents have submitted a total of 1,528 proposals for sanctions for alcohol consumption on public roads, known as bottles. They have also filed 1,782 complaints for not wearing the mask. These are all data provided by the Security and Emergencies area of ​​the City Council through a message recorded by its responsible and municipal spokesperson, Inmaculada Sanz.

At dawn on Sunday, a clandestine party that was held in an address on Coloreros street, near the Plaza Mayor, with more than 80 people and that even had service personnel, was evicted. The agents were struck by a beam of lights, voices and a great volume. Attendees were charged for access and the organizers even had a dataphone to pay by credit card.

Already on Sunday morning, another party that took place in a garage on Pinos Alta Street in Tetuán was evicted with about 70 people and they are to be protected by a mask. They drank alcoholic beverages and listened to loud music.