The National Police and the Local Police of Valladolid have dismantled this morning the squatted La Molinera social center, a 19th-century flour mill rehabilitated as a hotel, which was taken over by activists almost five years ago to set up, after making reforms in the property, banks of food, activities, talks or workshops. The authorities have followed the judicial eviction order after the property, a Property of Cultural Interest (BIC), was acquired by the Kelona Invest vulture fund, which claimed its ownership. The operation has been carried out without incident and has required the support of the firefighters after two supporters of La Molinera climbed onto the roof of the building. Both have collaborated with the firefighters to go down in “passive resistance” mode.

The eviction was carried out around half past four in the morning, when multiple police vehicles surrounded this old flour factory to enforce the mandate of the Investigation Court 1 of Valladolid. The activists have denounced in a statement that the operation has had a “violent and intimidating nature on the part of these institutions in order to guarantee the interests of speculative capitalism in Valladolid. Spurious private interests are defended with public resources”.

The building now emptied is the abandoned Marqués de la Ensenada hotel, the first in the city to have five stars, which was vandalized after being rehabilitated due to the disinterest of the property, which fled leaving significant debts. The place was a flour factory, of which elements are still preserved above the Castilla channel, which flows into the Pisuerga river a few meters from the squatted center.

Several dozen supporters of La Molinera went to the surroundings of the building as soon as an appeal was made on social networks. Beyond the verbal protests, reports one of the agents deployed in the neighborhood, there have been no scenes of tension. The uniformed men have prepared a security area while the workers covered the entrances to the interior of the building with bricks.

Several neighbors consulted have expressed their surprise at the police operation (“an army has come”, one of them stressed). Jorge Lebrero and Sofía Larrea, spokespersons for the collective, have assured in a press conference that the deployment for the eviction has been more typical of “a war scenario than a civil society conflict.” The Government delegate, Virginia Barcones, has maintained that “the number of agents involved has been proportional and sufficient for the eviction to take place without incident.” The court notified on April 3 that a maximum period of 20 days was open for the forced eviction of the social center to return it to its current owners. This entity is called Zángano Inversiones and comes from the Hermanos Cobreros dairy group, based in Zamora and with hardly any real estate history, an argument that the evicted use to accuse them of speculators.

The activists have developed that for them it did not make sense to continue litigating once the judicial decision dictated their eviction. “We have had the massive support of citizens committed to the future of the city and we have acted with coherence and dignity”, they have stated, lamenting that the space “falls into private hands after the unfortunate failed project of the five-star hotel, the jewel from the crown of speculation”.

The five-star establishment went bankrupt in 2017, and its owner, Rafael Martínez, disowned a debt of 3.3 million euros with suppliers and employees. The new owners have acquired it for one million euros. The building spent a year and a half abandoned, suffering fires and floods, until the squatting gave it a new utility and even served as a food bank for the underprivileged. “We say what we think, we go face to face and with our names, we cannot prevent the eviction, but rather demonstrate coherently that we are doing something fair,” explained Lebrero, one of the activists who went up to the roof.

The social group has had the support of dozens of entities or cultural figures such as Jesús Cifuentes, singer of the Celtas Cortos from Valladolid and present in front of the hotel in the morning. “It is a huge frustration and desolation, when the project took off it was an example and exciting. It is very embarrassing that it collapses by making it private, I publish it ”, the artist pointed out. Those involved have called a demonstration for Tuesday afternoon in Valladolid and have displayed a banner with the slogan: “For Valladolid against speculation. La Molinera is not evicted”. In the background, the noise of the machinery and several workers raising a brick wall where the door used to be, through which hundreds of people went to the activities of La Molinera.