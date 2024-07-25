The man accused of blowing up a car in Moscow received a gubernatorial stipend

Russian citizen Yevgeny Serebryakov, who was detained in Turkey and is suspected of blowing up the Toyota Land Cruiser SUV of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff officer Andrei Torgashov in Moscow, had a reputation as an excellent student at school. Details about the man’s past and his relationship with his family have become known to the media.

It is known that the suspect once studied at a school in Uryupinsk, Volgograd Region, and was one of the best students. Serebryakov graduated from the school as part of class 11 “B”. For his special academic achievements, he received a scholarship from the governor of Volgograd Region. The award of the allowance from the head of the region was announced on the lyceum’s website in September 2011.

In addition, Serebryakov, according to the MBOU Lyceum, was awarded diplomas at different times during his studies. Thus, he took part in the All-Russian Regional Studies Readings of Young Tourists-Regional Studies. His work in the Military History section was awarded. In addition, he was a prize winner of the regional regional studies conference with his work on the topic of the Great Patriotic War and the winner of the regional stage of the Olympiad in Economics.

After graduating from school in 2012, he entered the budget department of the Higher School of Economics.

Serebryakov’s relatives spoke about their family relationships

The brother of Serebryakov, who was detained in Turkey, spoke about his relationship with his relative. According to the man, he could not devote enough time to his brother because of his family and children. Thus, he emphasized, communication between them was quite rare.

To be honest, we didn’t communicate well. brother of the suspect in the bombing of the General Staff officer’s car

It is noteworthy that the brother had previously expressed doubt that the photos published on social networks depicted his relative. According to him, the age of the detained young man does not correspond to the age of his loved one. At the same time, he added that he had been trying unsuccessfully to reach Serebryakov.

Related materials:

It also became known that Serebryakov did not communicate with his neighbors. A woman living on the same landing as the suspect said that he had lived in the apartment with his cats for seven years. According to her, he was a quiet neighbor, but he “didn’t even say hello” to other residents. She added that she last saw Serebryakov more than a month ago. Other neighbors described him as an intelligent, quiet, and strange man. According to their story, his mother visited him shortly before the incident. The man gave away his pets a few days before the car explosion.

Serebryakov rented an apartment in the Presnensky district of Moscow, 25 kilometers from the explosion site. According to preliminary information, his apartment was searched. This may be evidenced by the fact that the front door was broken, the peephole was knocked out, and the apartment was sealed.

Frame: obtained by Reuters from a social media video

Evgeniy Serebryakov moved to the capital 12 years ago. He was born in Uryupinsk. The man worked as a manager, was fond of weapons and wrote his name in Ukrainian on social networks.

After the car was blown up, Serebryakov managed to fly to Turkey and get to Bodrum, but was detained by local law enforcement officers. They began preparing him for possible extradition. In Russia, the man is accused of two articles. He faces up to 20 years in prison.