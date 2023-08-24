Rosaviatsia: Prigozhin was on board the plane that crashed in the Tver region

The founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash in the Tver region. This follows from the list of passengers on the flight published by the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya).

On board the Embraer-135 business jet, in addition to the businessman, was PMC commander Dmitry Utkin. Also passengers are Nikolay Matuseev, Valery Chekalov, Alexander Totmin, Evgeny Makaryan and Sergey Propustin. Also on the list are three members of the aircraft’s crew – commander Alexei Levshin, co-pilot Rustam Karimov and flight attendant Kristina Raspopova.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the movement “We are with Russia”, announced the death of Prigozhin. He explained that he talked with some representatives of Wagner PMC, they confirmed to him the fact of the death of a businessman.

All bodies were found at the crash site.

Telegram channel Shot found out that all ten bodies were found at the crash site. Any details are not disclosed.

In turn, the edition of Baza writesthat the corpses were badly burned, DNA testing would most likely be required to establish their identities.

The crashed aircraft belonged to the MNT-Aero company. Rosaviatsia clarified that this company specializes in business transportation.

Versions of the causes of the disaster

Several versions of the reasons for the crash of the Embraer aircraft are being considered. According to the interlocutor of RBC, the Investigative Committee makes a pilot error, technical problems and external influence. The Investigative Committee of Russia (IC RF) opened a criminal case under Article 263 (“Violation of traffic safety rules and operation of air transport”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Now investigators are studying the flight documentation and technical regulations of the flight.

A special commission of the Federal Air Transport Agency also launched an investigation into the circumstances and causes of the accident. Wherein notedthat the flight of the business jet Embraer-135 (EBM-135BJ) was carried out on the basis of a permission to use the airspace issued in the prescribed manner.

The business jet was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg on 23 August. Eyewitnesses were reported to have heard two strong pops before the plane crashed. After that, a wing and a stabilizer broke off from the ship, which fell near an abandoned farm in the village of Kuzhenkino. Later, a video appeared on the network, the frames of which show how the plane begins to lose altitude during the flight, and then disappears behind the trees.