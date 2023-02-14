For Evgeny Kissin (Moscow, 51 years old) it all started with Bach. The first hum of the Russian-British-Israeli pianist, still an 11-month-old baby, was the theme of the Fugue in A major BWV 888from the second notebook of The well-tempered harpsichord, to the amazement of his parents. counts it in memories and reflections, her autobiography compiled and edited by Marina Arshinova (Weidenfeld & Nicolson, 2017). A book where he does not avoid any topic. Through his pages parade religious issues (the importance of being Jewish), sexual (his fascination with him for the joy of lovingby Alex Comfort) and politics (his unconditional support for Georgia) spun with particular narrative skill.

There is also no lack of literary confessions (his passion for poetry in Yiddish) and creative (a budding career as a composer encouraged by his friend Arvo Pärt). And it includes copious details about well-known episodes in his biography, such as his famous collaboration with Herbert von Karajan, at age 17, on the St. Silvester Concert of the Berlin Philharmonic. A memorable occasion, although not exempt from tensions to avoid the slow flow that the legendary maestro wanted to impose on the Concert no. 1, by Tchaikovsky; “I’m not your enemy,” Karajan snapped at the young Kissin during a rehearsal.

The book is also extremely useful for understanding the aesthetic horizon of the pianist. He soon defined his five favorite composers: Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin and Brahms, although he always opted for Polish: “When I was not yet thirteen years old, I felt that there was a composer whose music was closer to me: it was Chopin”. And his stylistic ideas have always been heavily influenced by the classic texts of the Soviet musicologist David A. Rabinovich, who rejected the virtuosity of Józef Hofmann and Vladimir Hórowitz and saw the future of the instrument in Sergei Rachmaninov and Ferruccio Busoni.

Evgeny Kissin during his performance at the National Auditorium, last Monday in Madrid. Rafa Martín/Ibermúsica

Kissin opened his recital in Madrid with Bach, yesterday, Monday, February 13, but in a piano transcription by Busoni, from the Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue BWV 903. A performance included in an international tour, where he also plays works by Mozart, Chopin and Rachmaninov, which started in Lisbon last Wednesday, and will only have one more performance in Spain: next Friday at the Palau de la Música in of the BCN Clàssics cycle. But the pianist’s annual visit to the Fundación Ibermúsica cycles, where he made his debut in Spain 35 years ago, once again filled the symphony hall of the National Auditorium, despite the fact that a hundred additional seats were added on stage for solidarity purposes. .

Already with the first whirlwinds of scales and cascades of arpeggios of the chromatic fantasy, Kissin made his energetic and monumental Bach clear. Far from any historicist concession, although heir to a powerful tradition that has its roots in the 19th century, the pianist opted for clarity to the detriment of any improvisational assignment. And that solidity crystallized in an admirable construction of the fugue that he raised especially in the final part where Bach seems to emulate the bass of an organ. Mozart followed and his Sonata in D major K. 311, which Kissin played admirably, paying attention to every detail and repetition, while remaining faithful to a stiff classicist tradition. Precisely, in his book he narrates a curious meeting with the famous critic Harold Schonberg where he encouraged him to read the composer’s letters. And it is possible that if the pianist consulted the letters of November 1777, where he talks about this sonata, he would play it in a much more human way.

A moment of the performance at the National Auditorium. Rafa Martín/Ibermúsica

Schonberg also had something else to say to Kissin: “Keep playing Chopin this way and don’t change!” And so it has been. She proved it yesterday in her impressive interpretation of the Scherzo no. 2 in B flat major op. 31. Although it was initially announced prints, by Debussy, a novelty in his repertoire, the Russian pianist preferred to ensure with his infallible Chopin. Wilhelm von Lenz recalls the composer’s obsession with achieving the fundamental effect of his opening, with those opening triplets a question mysterious enough to elicit the energetic response in sumptuous chords. Kissin played that question-answer admirably, in all its repetitions, and with amazing control of sound. But he also shone in the tender cantilena of the second theme or suspended the central section in the air sostenuto. An open grave interpretation, as Chopin himself explained to Von Lenz, where the risks compensate for any slightest inaccuracy; if there was, it should even be celebrated.

After the break, the second half focused on Rachmaninov. Kissin played a thirty-minute selection made up of preludes and etudes-tableaux Non stop. He started it off, actually, with the composer’s own elaborate piano arrangement of his song. lilacs (Siren) where the evocation of nature is combined with the shadow of dissatisfaction. Admirable versions of two preludes followed: from the virtuosic op. 32 no. 8 and of the nocturnal op. 23 no. 10.

But the recital stood out with the final selection of the Études-tableaux op. 39, that exaltation of technical skill justified for pictorial purposes. After the sardonic and even humorous overtones of num. 1 in C minorKissin underlined the intense pain of the num. 2 in A minorwhich Respighi titled The sea and the seagulls in its orchestration. He continued to polish the fantastic atmosphere of the num. 4 in B minorand returned to raise the beautiful num. 5 in E flat minor, with fiery tone and climatic tension. The pianist recognizes in his book that when he plays this etude-tableaux imagine Russia in 1917. In fact, the frantic and furious march of the num. 9 in D majorwas the last thing Rachmaninov wrote, before having to leave his homeland forever.

Kissin added three tips without leaving Rachmaninov that were quite a statement of intent. Three pieces included in his first published collection for piano: the Morceaux de fantaisie op. 3. and which premiered, in December 1892, in the Ukrainian city of Kharkov, whose surroundings may be currently being bombarded by Putin’s troops. The pianist began by emphasizing the pleasant reverie of the Melody in E major, as an evocation of life in peace. She went on with that Spanish wink of the Serenade in B flat minor , in clear allusion to his admired Alicia de Larrocha, to whom he dedicated this recital on his centenary. And he closed his performance with the famous Prelude in C sharp minor, the final encore of all the composer’s recitals, which Kissin endowed last night with a more somber and dramatic tone, sculpting each chord on the keyboard. Rachmaninov as catharsis.

Ibermusic. Arriaga series. Season 2022/23 Works by Bach, Mozart, Chopin and Rachmaninov. Yevgeny Kissin (piano). National Auditorium, February 13.

