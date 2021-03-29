Yevgeny Grigoriev, a member of the United Russia party, won the early elections for the mayor of Yakutsk. 44.09% of voters voted for him. This on Monday, March 29, reported on website Yakut Territorial Election Commission after processing 100% of the protocols.

Grigoriev’s main competitors Vitaly Obedin (“Fair Russia”) and Savva Mikhailov (KPRF) received 39.87% and 11.29%, respectively. The rest of the participants in the election race gained from 1.01% to 0.98%. In total, 43.79% of citizens came to the polling stations.

The winner was congratulated by the head of Yakutia (Sakha) Aisen Nikolaev.

“I think that Evgeny will do an excellent job with his new responsible position and will do a lot for the good of our beloved city. Good luck! ” – he wrote on his official Instagram page.

Nikolaev also thanked the townspeople who came to the polling stations.

Sardana Avksentieva in mid-January announced her resignation from the post of the head of the city due to health problems. There is no threat to her life, planned operations are scheduled. However, treatment and rehabilitation can take a long time. The City Duma accepted her resignation on January 14 and approved her first deputy, winner of the Leaders of Russia competition, Evgeny Grigoriev, as acting head of the city.

Grigoriev is the winner of the Leaders of Russia competition 2018–2019, the flagship project of the presidential platform Russia – the Land of Opportunities. For the first time, he made it to the semifinals, but did not make it into the top thirty finalists from the Far Eastern Federal District. In 2019, according to the results of the second attempt, Grigoriev became the winner. Since 2020 – the first deputy head of the city of Yakutsk for the development of territories.