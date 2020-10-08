Convicted of a multimillion-dollar scam, the former head of the property relations department of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Yevgenia Vasilyeva, became an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts (RAA). She told about this in her Instagram…

“I thank the Russian Academy of Arts for the honor of being an honorary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts,” wrote Vasilieva. In the published photo, a former official in an academic cap and gown holds a certificate and diploma of an honorary member of the academy.

As an honorary academician, Vasiliev is also listed on website PAX in the section “composition”. The questionnaire says that she is a lawyer, artist, art critic and a member of the Creative Union of Artists of Russia.

In 2012, Evgenia Vasilieva became the main defendant in the so-called Oboronservis case. The amount of damage evaluated 360 million rubles. She was found guilty of six counts of large-scale fraud, legalization of illegally obtained funds, as well as abuse of power and sentenced to five years in a general regime colony. In 2015, the court released Vasilyeva on parole.

Since 2014, Vasilieva has been engaged in artistic activities under the pseudonym EVA. Her works have been exhibited in Russian and foreign galleries. She is also known as a singer. The video for Vasilyeva’s song “Slippers” Youtube – almost three million views.