IIn the collective bargaining dispute with the railway and transport union (EVG), Deutsche Bahn says it has met the minimum wage requirement. DB HR Director Martin Seiler explained that DB and EVG had “discussed the subject of the minimum wage in intensive talks” until late Thursday evening. In doing so, DB promised EVG that it would comply with the request it had made, namely the depiction of the statutory minimum wage, plus an increase in wages.

“We have met the minimum wage requirement,” said Seiler. Now the EVG has its say. “The EVG must now keep its promise and cancel the 50-hour warning strike,” he demanded.

EVG negotiator Kristian Loroch immediately contradicted: “We brought the railways to talks. But when the key to the solution was already on the table, she backed down,” Loroch told Reuters. “But there is still a chance that the train will return to the solution path on Friday.”

The previous commitments to set the minimum wage of twelve euros in the pay tables were not enough for the union. According to Loroch, however, talks had already come a long way on Thursday. For example, wage increases should be based on tariffs of around 13 euros and then be permanently anchored. But then the employers decided not to take the final steps after all.

The union had announced a nationwide strike on Thursday morning, which is to paralyze practically all rail traffic from 10 p.m. Sunday evening to midnight on Tuesday night. The third warning strike in the collective bargaining round would also be the longest at 50 hours. The union negotiates for around 230,000 employees at around 50 train and bus companies and insists on twelve percent more wages, but at least 650 euros more per month.