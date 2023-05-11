MWith a 50-hour warning strike, the railway and transport union (EVG) wants to largely paralyze rail traffic from Sunday evening. From 10 p.m. to Tuesday night at midnight, nothing should work in long-distance, regional and freight traffic on the rails, as the EVG announced on Thursday. With the nationwide warning strike, the union wants to increase the pressure on employers in the ongoing wage dispute with Deutsche Bahn and 50 other railway companies.

“Since little is happening at the negotiating tables, there will be another strike,” said EVG collective bargaining officer Cosima Ingenschay on Thursday. “We are on strike for a total of 50 hours and are thus increasing the pressure significantly because the employers leave us no other choice,” said negotiator Kristian Loroch.

Collective bargaining in the railway sector has been going on since the end of February. It is the third nationwide warning strike that the EVG has called for since then. In March, together with the Verdi services union, she paralyzed large parts of public transport, including most airports, for a day. The second break in April was limited to a period of eight hours, but also caused many failures, especially in long-distance traffic. However, feared additional traffic jams did not materialize on the motorways.

In the negotiations, the union wants to get at least 650 euros more per month for the employees or twelve percent for the upper income earners over a period of twelve months. Deutsche Bahn, on the other hand, wants to be guided by the conclusion of the public service, which was achieved at the end of April.

Based on this, the state-owned group initially proposed a tax and duty-free inflation adjustment in several stages of a total of 2850 euros. In addition, wages and salaries are to be gradually increased from March 2024 – by a total of ten percent for the lower and middle wage groups and by eight percent for the upper wage groups. 180,000 of the 230,000 employees for whom the EVG is currently negotiating work at DB.







A crucial sticking point in the negotiations was the statutory minimum wage: Around 2,000 employees at DB currently only receive this through allowances. The EVG first wants to anchor the minimum wage of twelve euros in the salary table before negotiations on tariff increases. Any negotiation results would then be offset against these twelve euros. This week, the union rejected a suggestion by Deutsche Bahn that the 12 euros should be included in the tables retrospectively from March of this year.