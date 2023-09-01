For me, the sheep case tells the story of the Grootstal estate the fastest. There were sheep on the estate. For centuries. A tenant paid the baron for the right to let them graze in the orchard. Then comes the twentieth century when the government has to provide ewe premiums to make it profitable, but these are withdrawn at the beginning of the twenty-first century.

That was the moment when the baron and the farmer started to think differently: the rent money was used to have the hedge trimmed, the sheep ensured biodiversity through their grazing and the sheep and orchard were part of the estate that people enjoyed. Together they decided that the farmer would no longer pay rent but would trim the hedge.

I stand on the path next to the orchard and look at the sheep from the case. They lie lazily ruminating in the shade of the fruit trees, with a few adolescent lambs scattered lazily around them. That’s how I left my teenagers when I left this morning.

Landgoed Grootstal is located on the edge of Nijmegen, or as you would say from the perspective of the estate: Nijmegen has been built up to the edge of Grootstal. A historic house with a garden, orchards and surrounding woods and fields. Today the scene of transition and innovation. The current baroness, Kien van Hövell tot Westerflier, does not call herself owner but director.

I’m startled out of my reverie by a sort of golf cart rumbling towards me.

“Hello! Welcome, wait a minute”, Kien van Hövell calls, she parks with a firm turn opposite the house and suggests that we seek the shade for our interview. We walk through the linden avenue to the common room at the end of the path. A building that sits between a bungalow and a barn: large, light, spacious, made of wood and steel, it looms between the fields. I have to do my best to keep up with the director, not only on the dirt road but especially in her speech. Before I know it, the terms food landscape, multiple value creation and regenerative model farm are flying through the summer sky.

In the cool of the barn I can recover for a while. With the help of the horticulturist and a participant in the self-harvest vegetable garden, I am beginning to understand something about the estate. They point out to me: in front of us is the vegetable garden, Het Heerlijk Land, on the other side of the path you see the model farm, Bodemzicht. Behind it is food forest De Delicious Bosgaard and on the other side of the estate farm shop ‘t Grootstalletje.

“Cup of tea? Or rather a juice?”

Photos Hedayatullah Amid

It’s a scorching hot day in a very hot summer. “Climate change is not a question for us,” says Van Hövell once we sit down at the table, “but it has been a reality for years. One that we cannot ignore and that we must now find an answer to. Just like the impoverishment of the soil and the decline of biodiversity.”

Boerenhofstede Grootstal was a fief in the early Middle Ages, then part of a monastery, came back into private ownership and was a jewel in ‘the ring of Arcadia’, a circle of country estates around Nijmegen. Grootstal is the only one that has survived and its preservation is still not self-evident. Due to the intensification of agriculture and urbanization, the economic basis of the country estates has disappeared. While Van Hövell’s grandfather could still make a profit by growing fruit and keeping chickens, the second generation had great difficulty making ends meet after the war. The tenants tried everything: a new apple variety, growing exotic trees for the Asian market, intensive poultry farming, cutting down all fruit trees to make room for fields with animal feed.

“At the end of the last century, we were called a spacious plot with two homes for the municipality,” says Van Hövell, “and that does not do justice to the complexity of an estate. We became a place of scenic value in which agricultural activity should preferably give way to nature. That is a death house construction.”

And dying, the third generation of Van Hövells clearly did not feel like it.

The participant in the self-harvest vegetable garden takes us into the garden. She shows them where they meet for a cup of coffee, where they find the board with what can be harvested and done that week. “There are participants who keep the garden, but not me, I just enjoy it here,” she says with satisfaction. And so she brings seasonal vegetables. “I have been buying organic products in the supermarket for a while now, but when I walk here, I experience the whole process. I’ve seen broccoli growing here, I’d seen pictures of it before, but now I followed it from week to week. That made me really happy.”

“We lease an acre,” points out Het Delicious Land horticulturist Vera Gotwalt, “and we now have 120 harvest participants, with this size garden you can have up to 250. We make the planting schedule for the whole year and keep the garden up to date. What can now be harvested are snow peas, peas, capuchins, arugula, beets and lettuce, lots and lots of lettuce.” The deep yellow flowers of the calendula give the rows of vegetables an exuberant summer appearance. Participants stroll along the paths or concentrate on weeding. Everyone at their own pace, with the shack in the middle to take a breather in between.

We walk to Bodemzicht and there is also plenty of activity there, it is the day that the vegetable packages are put together. This is organized and worked quickly. At the end of the morning, all boxes must be full and taken to the collection points. This garden focuses on regenerative agriculture, a word I keep tripping over. The concept is clear: no more spraying poison is no longer enough. Intensive agriculture has depleted the soil to such an extent that it costs more than doing nothing to revive the soil. The founder of Bodemzicht, Anne van Leeuwen, is optimistic about it. “The soil was awful when we started here three years ago, and now look.” She takes a handful of soil. “Float, moist and full of life.”

You can also say that the garden is full of life, everywhere narrow rows of fresh green zucchini plants, dark green spinach and flowers again. Chickens, compost, no digging, crop rotation, are methods that Van Leeuwen uses to promote soil life. I notice that I feel touched, so much green, I finally hear an abundance of insects buzzing again, it smells everywhere.

“I like to invite people from the municipality to come and have a look here,” says Van Leeuwen. “First I am explaining all the theory, but when they come here they understand. You can see, feel and smell what regenerative agriculture is. It makes you happy.”

Photos Hedayatullah Amid

Paul Hawken, an American entrepreneur and environmental activist, visited Bodemzicht. They asked him if it was economically viable to garden organically. He countered: “Is it economically viable to destroy the earth? Nestlé is currently helping 800,000 farms in the US switch to regenerative agriculture to encourage small-scale, local food production. Large companies start to realize that if they depend on a few suppliers with large-scale monocultures, they are vulnerable – and then their business model collapses. As is now also evidenced by the war in Ukraine.” Things are going well at Bodemzicht, says Van Leeuwen, “we are steadily building up a local, loyal customer base”.

I walk with Van Hövell to the big house, a plastered villa with stepped gables in the middle of the estate. Sitting on the lawn next to the grand house, I realize more that she is a baroness. I don’t notice much difference in her, at the house, in the garden, talking to a harvest participant, one of her tenants, telling about a symposium, she sounds passionate but also determined. “When we took over the estate, it was a closed landscape. The increasing cost of keeping up with the landscape was a concern, the encroaching city was an annoyance. With fewer and fewer people, we got stuck in frugality. When grandfather lived here, two gardeners spent four days raking the gravel free of leaves.” I prick up my ears, this is going to be another case. “His children could no longer afford that, they raked the leaf together or it would remain. That is a closed estate, everyone is surviving for themselves. As a reflex, we were still working to protect our estate against outside influences.”

When they took over the estate, she says, “we knew we had to change. We have opened up the estate to our tenants, visitors, entrepreneurs and we see the city as an opportunity for exchange. The people who live there have something to offer us, their interest, working power and purchasing power. We offer food, a scenic experience, an encounter. We have a common interest: a healthy living environment for us and the generations that will come after us. Now I also realized that the lime leaf was not a difficult phenomenon but a raw material, lime leaf gives fantastic humus. I could offer that to the people of Het Heerlijk Land. I had a raw material, she had the manpower to collect it and together we had a great day: the cycle was complete. Being together more than the sum of its parts, that is the future of our estate.”

The gardens of Landgoed Grootstal in Nijmegen are to be visited once every two weeks during a guided tour, information on skbl.nl.

You can hear more about the castle gardens on the podcast that Josephine Rombouts made titled for the Castles, Country Estates, Estates Foundation Vegetable gardens with historical roots.

The gardens of Landgoed Grootstal in Nijmegen can be visited once every two weeks during a guided tour, information at skbl.nl. You can hear more about the castle gardens at the podcast which Josephine Rombouts made for the Stichting Kastelen, Buitenplaatsen, Landgoeden titled Vegetable gardens with historical roots.

Spinach broccoli soup recipe With bread, this soup makes a healthy, filling lunch for four. The double-roasted chickpeas not only have a great bite, but also add extra vegetable protein. You don’t have to roast them yourself, they can be bought under the Turkish name sari leblebi. I usually buy them from the Miras brand, which can be found in many supermarkets, especially Turkish supermarkets. For 4 persons: 3 tbsp olive oil

1 large leek (or 2 thin ones)

2 cloves of garlic

1 – 1.2 liter vegetable stock

400 g broccoli, in florets

200 g spinach

4 tbsp crème fraîche (or oat fraîche)

4-6 tbsp double roasted chickpeas

4 tufts of sprouts (such as alfalfa, radish, broccoli or red cabbage sprouts) Method: Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a small soup pot and gently fry the leeks. After 5 minutes add the garlic and fry for another 2 minutes. Pour 500 ml stock into the pan, add the broccoli and bring everything to the boil. Turn the heat down to low, put a lid on the pan and let the soup cook for 10 minutes. Add the spinach and crème fraîche to the soup and puree it smooth with the hand blender (the spinach does not have to cook). Add extra stock if you want it thinner. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Divide the soup over bowls and decorate with a drizzle of olive oil. Sprinkle the chickpeas and sprouts over it.

Castle garden The quest for local and sustainable food supplies is as old as humanity. That is why gardening for your own kitchen is in full use in the most historic places in the Netherlands, such as castles and country estates. This summer, Josephine Rombouts describes the gardens of special country estates and the very ordinary carrots and very special vegetables that grow there. Janneke Vreugdenhil always adds a recipe. Read all episodes here

Illustration Sophia of the Mars