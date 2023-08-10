Via a Twitter / X post, Build a Rocket Boy hinted that Everywhere will be one of the protagonists of the Gamecom 2023, which will take place in Cologne. For the occasion it is reasonable to expect new information and the exit dateconsidering that the game is expected to launch later this year.

The confirmation, so to speak, comes with a joking post in which the studio shared three statements, only one of which is true:

Trailer Coming Soon™

We will be at Gamescom

No players until 2024

The first would simply seem like a joke, while on paper the third is false as Everywhere will arrive in the course of 2023. Of course, all this as long as the game is not postponed, but it would be really cruel to suggest it to the community in this way.

The more sensible option is therefore the second one, i.e. that Everywhere will be at Gamescom 2023. Among other things, the Cologne event last year proved to be a perfect showcase to show the first official trailer of the game and therefore it is probable that even this year there will be important news about the game.