An investor document disclosed information on Everywherethe new open world game from the GTA manufacturer Leslie Benzies.

As noted by Roberto Serrano and from the Twitter Everywhere Network account, Galaxy Interactive has a presentation on his website detailing some of the companies he has invested in.

This includes Build a Rocket Boythe new studio of former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies.

While the document doesn’t name Everywhere, it does provide some insight into what the Benzies team worked on.

The report describes the project as a “Ready Player One in real life“, referring to the book and the film, even if the true meaning of what emerged is not clear.

It is a “AAA open world game with a multiplayer experience that incorporates an epic narrative across multiple chapters, with user-generated content through a “virtual sandbox” where players can create their own worlds and deep social integrations“.

NEW INFO about Everywhere! – “Real-life” Ready Player One

– Open World AAA Game

– Multiplayer experience

– Multi-chapter epic narrative

– User generated-content in a “virtual sandbox”

– Players can create their own worlds

– Deep social and streaming integrations pic.twitter.com/zDVqDR7yks – Everywhere Network (@EverywhereNet) May 2, 2022



This is the most detailed information so far about a game that continues to be shrouded in mystery despite being potentially in development for several years.

The only other information about the game is a short teaser on the official website, which reads: “In the near future, technology has brought humanity to the brink of ever-changing world change“.

“There are those who want to use this technology for their own benefit only, and those who want to use it to help all of humanity“.

Benzies, who was one of the most influential figures behind the GTA series, left Rockstar under difficult circumstances in 2016 and founded Build a Rocket Boy in 2017.

The producer is suing Take-Two Interactive for $ 150 million in unpaid royalties, claiming the company tried to force him to retire after taking a gap year.

Build a Rocket Boy confirmed in late 2020 that Everywhere, which previously used Amazon’s Lumberyard game engine, would be switching to Unreal Engine.

“We are extremely excited to leverage this powerful technology to create amazing new worlds and are actively hiring in all roles in Edinburgh and Budapest“reads an old statement.

