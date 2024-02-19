Everywhere It's not out yet but it looks like the team Build a Rocket Boy is in difficulty on the economic front, so much so that it has had to cut some of its staff layoffsbased on what was reported by an internal source who remained anonymous and reported by VGC and PCGamesN, awaiting any confirmation.

The team, based in Edinburgh, was founded by Leslie Benzies, known for being the historical producer of the Gran Theft Auto series, who built the new studio to carry out a sort of dream project with Everywhere, which promises to be as a sort of vast open world that points to the concept of metaverse.

Although Build a Rocket Boy recently announced that it had secured an injection of funds for 110 million dollarsthis seems not to have helped the situation, at least on the staffing front, while the Everywhere project seems to be moving forward without any particular setbacks.