The first real trailer for Everywhere, the new game from Build a Rocket Boy, a team led by Leslie Benzies, former head of Rockstar North (GTA), has been published. The video is available below.

The Everywhere trailer, we point out, is taken from the Pre Alpha version, so what we see is not definitive: the complete game could be different, both in a positive and negative sense. The video presents us with a great variety of areas and above all shows us glimpses of what appears to be the creation mode of the game. In Everywhere we will probably be able to create gaming experiences like in Fortnite and Roblox (or in the now defunct Dreams).

The video also serves to announce the arrival of the Closed Alpha, which is a limited technical test on PC, by invitation only, designed to test the systems and obtain initial feedback from players. You can try signing up here.