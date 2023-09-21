The first real trailer for Everywhere, the new game from Build a Rocket Boy, a team led by Leslie Benzies, former head of Rockstar North (GTA), has been published. The video is available below.
The Everywhere trailer, we point out, is taken from the Pre Alpha version, so what we see is not definitive: the complete game could be different, both in a positive and negative sense. The video presents us with a great variety of areas and above all shows us glimpses of what appears to be the creation mode of the game. In Everywhere we will probably be able to create gaming experiences like in Fortnite and Roblox (or in the now defunct Dreams).
The video also serves to announce the arrival of the Closed Alpha, which is a limited technical test on PC, by invitation only, designed to test the systems and obtain initial feedback from players. You can try signing up here.
What is Everywhere really?
There official description reads: “Everywhere is a place where you can unleash your imagination and see your creations come to life. With ARCADIA, our free, easy-to-use design tool and system, you can build almost anything you can imagine without needing code, including games, levels, activities, events, or even your own world.”
“There competition can be found in iconic game modes, where skills will be tested on the track and in combat. As players explore the vast biomes, there are many secrets to discover and portals that lead to other worlds and experiences.”
“It’s a place where build, model, explore, discover, compete or simply be in a world of nearly infinite possibilities and immersive experiences.”
“We believe in a future where game creation is in the hands of players. With Everywhere, we want to give everyone the power to innovate, take risks, and build their own worlds, shaped solely by their imagination. We’re providing the tools, the inspiration and infrastructure, and we’re excited to see how our community will foster the next generation of developers to help grow the Everywhere story,” he said Leslie Benzies, director of the game.
