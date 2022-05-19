Your hair is always the most prominent part, and they have a significant impact on your appearance and self-esteem. That’s why hair extensions have become an integral part of hairstyling. Their origin goes back to ancient times. There are even mentions that ancient Egyptian women used to wear them as a fashion accessory. Now, after thousands of years, they still have their popularity intact. Today they are used by top celebrities, runways models, and millions of women worldwide to have beautiful, fuller, and longer hair.

Hair extensions have become more accessible and are available in different types like tape-ins, sew-ins, and Clip in hair extensions. This classification allows people with varying hair types and textures to have the most compatible extensions for their hair. If you are just stepping into the hair extension world, this post will tell you everything you need to know about hair extensions.

Types of Hair Extensions

Hair extensions have been used for thousands of years, but modern ones are made with more precision and higher quality of hair. Modern hair extensions are made with 100% natural Indian Remy hair, which is the hallmark of superior quality hair. As they are made to match your natural hair, they are made in different types, colors, textures, and lengths. There are four major types of hair extensions, and they are named after the method of application.

Clip In Hair Extensions

Clip in hair extensions are popular among women who want to add instant volume and length to their hair without any hassle. They have small clips at their top ends to clip on your natural hair. Although these clips are small, they have a fantastic grip and do not damage our natural hair. That’s why many women use them every day. You can easily fix them to your hair and can remove them on your own. You don’t need any help or a hairdresser’s appointment to install these extensions. They come in various shades of brown, blonde, black, and red. They are also very styling-friendly. You can heat, color, and style them however you look and get fuller and longer hair without any hassle.

Tape-in Extensions

Tape-ins have multiple glue tapes on their top ends that are stuck on your natural hair with utmost care. These are more tricky to install than clip-ins and might need a hairdresser to install and style them. That’s why tape-ins are used for major events like fundraisers, weddings, and galas. The process involves carefully sticking the tape-in to your natural hair with a particular glue and a heating tool. The hairdresser also needs a glue remover to remove the extensions. Due to the complexity of installation and usage of glue and heat, your natural hair is more likely to get damaged. The adhesive can also accumulate a lot of sweat, dust, and debris, making the extensions smelly.

Weaves or Sew-ins

Weaves or sew-ins are more time-consuming and sophisticated than other types. You need to braid your hair with the extensions or install them in a cornrow which can be difficult, especially if you do it alone. You need a hairdresser to weave them with your natural hair as it might take hours to install them. As they are weaved with your natural hair, they can create pressure on your scalp and might be uncomfortable if worn for longer hours.

Microlinks

Microlinks are one of the most used yet daily underrated extensions. They are attached to the roots of your hair, and hence they are easy to remove. Although the installation technique is very straightforward, you still need a hairdresser to separate wefts of hair and attach microbeads or microtubes that have hair strands attached to them.

In the microbeads and weft method, the extensions are attached to the small wefts of your hair with the help of microbeads. These microbeads are made of aluminum or copper, and they are colored black or brown to blend in with your natural hair color easily. Micro links take a significant amount of time to install. That’s why they are used by people who can visit a hairdresser and have a few hours in hand.

Hair extensions are undoubtedly a revolutionary innovation. They can add more volume, length, and beauty to your hair without spending hundreds of dollars on expensive hair treatments and salon therapies. You need to choose an extension that matches your hair texture, color, length, and type.