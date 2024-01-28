As part of some immigration procedures in the United States, people are summoned by the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to capture their biometric data, which are checked against other records to verify your identity and eligibility. When attending the Biometric Services appointment, applicants must meet certain requirements.

According to the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), USCIS has “the general authority to require and collect biometric data of any applicant, petitioner, sponsor, beneficiary or other person residing in the United States for any immigration and naturalization benefit. This involves capturing fingerprints, photograph and signature.

When a person receives their Biometric Services appointment, they must attend an Application Assistance Center (ASC). The date, time, and venue location appear on the appointment notice, called Form I-797C.Notice of Action, which may include some special indication for your specific case.

It is important to bring your notice, known as Form I-797C, to your Biometric Services appointment.

What to bring to the Biometric Services appointment?



When attending your Biometric Services appointment it is important appear, punctually, on the day and time assigned to you at the Application Assistance Center. Once in the office, the process does not take long, it may not take more than 15 or 20 minutes, according to the organization Immigration Help.

To your Biometric Services appointment you must bring:

The notification you received of your appointment, Form I-797CAction Notification. A valid photo IDit can be your passport, driver's license or Green Card. Any document that Uscis has indicated to you in the appointment notification.

Uscis recommends printing and saving a copy of the application or petition you completed and notes that they will not be able to provide a copy during the appointment. Furthermore, you should not bring weapons of any kind, food, cameras or electronic devices to your Biometric Services appointment.