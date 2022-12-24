Leon, Guanajuato.- yes this christmas you want to impress your friends, loved ones or colleagues with a Santa Claus costume, We tell you how to achieve it, step by step and to be a spectacular Santa, follow these tips:

Steps to follow:

1. To get started with the Santa Claus costume, you will need a hat. During these dates, it is very easy to find a business that, although it does not sell full costumes, in many places they are used as a Christmas accessory, even in the streets of the cities it is normal to find them.

2. In addition to the head to look like Santa Claus, you must get a long white beard. In many shops you can buy the beard with the one-piece wig.

3. Don’t forget to cover your hands with white gloves. If the boys and girls ask you why Santa Claus wears gloves, you can answer that it is to avoid leaving footprints in the homes he enters.

4. We continue with the central part of the Santa Claus costume, you will need red pants and a red jacket with white decorations. You can buy these two pieces ready made, but you can also make them yourself with a shiny fabric and sewing on some white trims.

5. Boots are another classic Santa Claus item. Use black boots although you can also create black leg warmers They will be very supportive, but they are better without shiny fabric, so they can go through shoes that look like boots.

6. Under the Santa Claus costume, you can not forget to put a pillow, to recreate the chubby character look if you need it.

7. Finally you can add a complement such as a bell, a bag to carry gifts or a belt. The belt can support so that the pillow does not fall. +

Enjoy a lot bringing happiness to the people around you and spend a very happy holidays, happy good night and christmas.