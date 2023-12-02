The PVV has often been written off and ridiculed, but has permanently changed Dutch politics over the past seventeen years. Last week, the party became the largest in the House of Representatives for the first time with 37 seats. But if anything characterizes the PVV, it is that not much has been spoken or written about it in recent years.

In these Hague Affairs we therefore delve into the history of the PVV. You will hear from Rik Rutten and Guus Valk how the party came into existence, how the PVV’s positions have developed and who inspired Geert Wilders. Because to properly understand the PVV and Geert Wilders of today, we need to know history.

