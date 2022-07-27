Before the famous Perseid meteor shower in August, the Aquarids star show also takes place a few weeks before. Actually, the meteors known as Delta-Aquarids visit the night sky between July 12 and August 23 of this year, but the peak time to see this meteor shower will occur on the night of 29 to 23 August. July 30.

The event is observed especially in the southern hemisphere, but it will also be visible from the north. In addition, this year the conditions accompany the visibility, since its moment of maximum activity coincides almost completely with the new moon of the month, on July 28, so the sky will have favorable lighting. To be able to contemplate the meteor shower, the National Geographic Institute explains that “for observers at our latitudes, the radiant of the Delta-Aquarids is above the horizon from midnight to dawn.”

In addition, the IGN provides some basic guidelines to be in the best location to see the stars. In the first place, they advise that it be a place with a dark sky, preferably with few obstacles in sight such as buildings, trees or mountains. It is also not advised to use optical instruments that limit the field of vision. “The most comfortable thing is to lie down and wait for your eyes to get used to the darkness,” they explain, as well as direct your gaze towards the darkest areas, in the opposite direction to the position of the Moon.

How are the Aquarids



As their name suggests, they come from the constellation of Aquarius, although they are visible throughout the sky. Its appearance is less intense and numerous than the Perseids, but the meteors are slower, longer and with more persistent trails, which can be more noticeable to the viewer. This particular meteor shower comes from Comet 96P Machholz, which orbits the Sun every 5 years.

When small rocks from outer space come into contact with the Earth’s atmosphere, the heat generated causes their disintegration and the well-known shooting stars are produced. If the Earth passes through a cloud of these stones scattered by comets, the friction gives rise to a large number of meteors and, therefore, to a shower of stars like that of the Aquarids.