1. Before starting work, you must request the municipal work license (ICIO) (some municipalities have substituted the Building Permit for a Responsible Declaration or Prior Communication), procedures that can take a few weeks since they depend on each municipality.

2. Once the permits are obtained, the execution of the work is carried out and once the solar panels are installed, the energy generated begins to be consumed.

3. Once the installation is finished, it is mandatory to go to the Department of Industry of the Autonomous Community to register the installation.

4. And if you want to compensate your surpluses, you have to request registration as a self-consumer through the Autonomous Community or directly by contacting the retailer.

In the case of Iberdrola Smart Solarthis product includes the management and processing of licenses, permits and possible subsidies that are necessary for free.