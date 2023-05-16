On January 1, 2023, the new contribution system entered into force. This system is made up of 15 sections that determine the contribution bases and fees based on net income. Thanks to the Importass portal, citizens can carry out different procedures. In addition, this tool has included new features to facilitate procedures with Social Security and the transition to the new contribution system for the self-employed.

The Social Security magazine states that since March there have been three new services that the self-employed can use: personalized quota simulator, notification of new activity and notification of the end of any of the activities. Thanks to this portal, the self-employed will be able to carry out certain procedures in a simple way.

The citizen service Twitter account has reminded the self-employed how they can update their contribution base through the Importass portal.

All the steps to change your contribution base



The Social Security magazine lists all the steps you must take to change the base of your contribution with the new self-employed system through the Importass portal:

1. Access Importass.

2. Enter your personal area.

3. Select an identification method (permanent [email protected], [email protected] pin, electronic certificate, via SMS).

4. In the ‘Self-employment’ section, select ‘See your self-employed data’.

5. Access ‘Quota and quotation’.

6. Select ‘Modify’.

7. You will have information when the change will become effective.

8. Indicates the expected monthly net returns.

9. In this step you will be able to see the tranche of contribution bases that corresponds to you for the selected performance.

10. Select your contribution base.

11. Check that the data is correct.

12. Sign your application to confirm the change.

13. Download the documentation of the procedure if necessary.

Social Security resolves doubts about the system



Social Security explains that this new system began with the new year 2023 and will be rolled out gradually. Since its entry into force and until 2025, transitory contribution tables have been designed with 15 tranches of monthly net returns, which contain the minimum and maximum bases that will be applied in 2023, 2024 and 2025 in each tranche. In 2023 they will be the following:

As explained by Social Security, you can make up to 6 contribution base changes per year by following the steps described in this guide or through the RED system. The institution reminds that if users have any kind of doubt about the new system, on the website you can find a guide to know how to calculate your net returns, examples of these calculations and the applicable quotas or the dates in which you can make changes in contribution bases, among other issues.