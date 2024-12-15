With one week left until the drums of the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw begin to spin, there are many doubts that may arise for those who play, and many, because the forecast is that Each Spaniard spends on average almost 74 euros between tenths and shares.

Specifically 73.84 euros. That is the estimated deposit figure per inhabitant according to the data published by the State Lottery and Betting Society of the State, although Real sales will not be known until December 22.

How much does it play?

If you have a tenth of El Gordo, The prize is 400,000 euros. If it is from the second, 125,000, and if it is from the third, 50,000 but, if these amounts are involved, it will not be collected in full because when the prize exceeds 40,000 euros, 20% goes to the Treasury.

Now, if you have been awarded a tenth of the two fourth prizes 20,000 euros will arrive in your checking accountand if you have one of the fifths (there are eight) it will be 6,000 euros per tenth. Then there are the latest figures for the big prizes and also the songs that the children of San Ildefonso will sing during the nearly four hours of drawing.

When can prizes be collected?

The same afternoon of December 22, when both the verifications of the extracted numbers like computer processes, prizes begin to be paid.

How to collect a shared prize?

If it is shared, which is customary in this giveaway, everyone who participates must be identified when collecting prizes equal to or greater than 2,000 euros in financial entities, according to the state company. But you have to take into account some advice from the Organization of Consumers and Users before reaching the draw.

To avoid the situation whereby the person who splits and distributes keeps the best part and shares without problems, the depositary of the tenth could photocopy it and give each participant a signed copy (with the name and ID of the depositary) indicating that said person play on that number, series, fraction and drawa certain amount of euros.





But you can also send a photo of the tenth by email or WhatsApp because these messages can be proof, as long as the depository details appearthe participants and the participation of each one. Of course, if the other party challenges that evidence on the grounds that it has been manipulated, it would have to be proven.

How to collect it?

If it is a shared prize, according to the OCU, each winner and their percentage of participation must be identified in the bank. After, banks can pay the entire prizeafter deducting the prize for which it is taxed, in the account of the person who already owns one in that bank and who will then distribute as agreed.

Important: You should never charge everything without identifying the other participantssince by distributing it it may appear that you are donating the money, which would require payment of the gift tax.

Where can prizes be collected?

If you have been awarded less than 2,000 euros for each tenth or receipt, You can collect them at any of the points of sale of the Lottery commercial network, as reported by the company, starting on the afternoon of the draw.





The prize can be collected in cash or through bizum, since Lottery points of sale They have this system incorporated as a payment method of your bets and collection of your minor prizes. If the prizes accumulate an amount equal to or greater than 2,000 euros, they will be collected from the authorized financial entities, BBVA and CaixaBank, according to Lotteries.

What if you buy the tenth online?

If you have purchased the prize ticket online and it is deposited in the administration, and the prize is less than 2,000 euros, The amount will be automatically deposited into your user account.and later you can transfer it to the bank account you want.

Prizes over 2,000 euros, even if purchased on-lineit is only possible to collect them in a bank who is a collaborator of State Lotteries and Betting. To do this, you must contact the lottery administration in which the winning tenth is deposited, since it will be necessary to prove your identity.

What if tenth participation are impaired?

If so, you must go to a Lottery point of sale, fill out the form ‘Request for payment of prizes’, sign it and provide the tenth or damaged receipt, which will be sent to the state company for authentication.





What to do if your tenth has been stolen?

If you believe that a tenth has been stolen from you, you have to report itand if the draw arrives and it turns out that you have been awarded, you must appear in court with the complaint so that the corresponding process can begin.