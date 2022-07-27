If you have to leave for holidays abroad with dogs, you must be prepared and know everything you need to travel with Fido. Not just the bureaucracy required in each country for entry and stay. But also useful tips to follow for the well-being of your furry best friend even when you are traveling.

Photo source from Pixabay

If you plan to go abroad with Fido, you must have all the necessary documents. Remember to make an appointment with the vet for the rabies vaccination, with which you can get the dog’s passport. Dog that must have a microchip or tattoo.

You can only start on the 21st day after vaccination. Remember to bring your passport and vaccination booklet with you. And before leaving, consult your veterinarian for a complete check-up of Fido’s health, but also to get useful advice for his well-being.

Holidays abroad with dogs, how do you go?

By car

If you travel by car, keep in mind that Fido could suffer from motion sickness, ask the vet what to do, but remember to always keep the window open a little and do not use too much air conditioning. For long journeys, stop often to get him to drink, for toileting and for a walk.

Always respect the rules of the Highway Code for the transport of animals:

It is forbidden to transport pets in a number greater than one and in any case in conditions that constitute an impediment or danger to driving. Only pets are allowed to be transported, even more than one, as long as they are kept in a special cage or container or in the rear compartment of the driver’s seat specially divided by a net or other similar suitable means which, if permanently installed, must be authorized by the competent provincial office of the General Management of the MCTC

Photo source from Pixabay

On the train

If, on the other hand, you want to travel by train, you should know that small dogs travel for free in special containers, one for each traveler.

Photo source from Pixabay

Large dogs, on the other hand, need a ticket. While dogs for blind travelers don’t need a ticket, they travel for free.