All the information about your registrations and cancellations in Social Security is registered in the employment history report. You can access this document through the Importass portal, select the ‘Work life and reports’ option and click on the ‘Work life report’ option. You will then be able to access this report with your [email protected] Pin, permanent [email protected], via SMS or with your electronic certificate. This portal allows you the option of downloading your employment history report.

This report is issued by the General Treasury of Social Security, the Social Security management entity that manages everything related to affiliation to the system (registrations, cancellations and changes in data). From the Social Security magazine they affirm that the request for this report is free and that citizens should be wary if they are asked for money to carry out the process.

What each section of the report means



Social Security explains on its website what the different sections of the employment history report mean:

Example of a work life report.



Social Security







1. The number 1 that appears in the image corresponds to the name of the document, in this case, ‘Work life report’. You can also see the seal of the Ministry of Employment certifying that it is an official report.

2. The number 2 appears in the section that indicates the data available in the Social Security. Normally, the data corresponds to reality, but there are situations that may not be recorded, or may be wrong. In the event of detecting an error, a data claim of your working life must be filed.

3. Social Security is structured in schemes. Section 3 indicates the worker’s regime. Work for others is included in the general scheme. If you have worked for someone else, or in the regime of the sea or coal mining, etc. the corresponding rubric appears.

4. This section corresponds to the company and similar situations. Explain the concept for which you have contributed to Social Security. It can be a company, yourself (as a freelancer). In addition, other situations called assimilated to registration appear in which the worker has contributed. This is the case of unemployment benefit, paid vacations and not enjoyed, the special agreement, etc.

5. This section shows the registration date (on which the worker began to contribute). Registrations with Social Security must be prior to or simultaneous to the time they occur.



Example of a work life report.



Social Security







6. This section corresponds to the date of leave, that is, at the end of the employment situation. Determines when a situation ends and quotes for it stop. There is up to six days to present a withdrawal that has already occurred. If the drop has not occurred in the box you will be able to see some dashed lines, which indicate that the situation has not been closed and continues.

7. The type of contract. TC is the key that identifies for the purposes of Social Security management, the modality of the employment contract. For example, code 100 identifies a permanent, full-time contract.

8. If you have worked part time. The CTP% identifies the partiality coefficient on the usual working day in a company or reflected in an agreement. If the normal day is eight hours and you have been working four hours a day, it will reflect a coefficient of 50%.

9. The contribution groups. There are sections or professional categories associated with the jobs. The GC column identifies them, and they range from 01 to 11. As explained by Social Security, 01 corresponds to engineers and graduates; 10 to laborers and 11 to minors under 18 years of age.

Related News



10. The sum of all the situations determines the total number of days contributed to Social Security from the beginning of your working life to the date on which the report is issued.