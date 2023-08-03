Various sources claim that Blue Cross and Betis of Seville Negotiations have begun for the Spanish-Brazilian soccer player to join the ranks of the squad led by Ricardo: ‘Tuca’ Ferretti.
The still Betis de Sevilla player made his debut in 2009 with Gremio Prudente of Brazil, in a match against Botafogo corresponding to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. In 2010 he aroused the interest of Deportivo Maldonado from Uruguay, who took over his services and in 2011 he was loaned to Sao Paulo from Brazil.
In 2011 he emerged world champion with the Brazilian U20 team, and although individually he did not do well with Sao Paulo, in 2012 he won the Copa Sudamericana with the Paulistas, scoring three goals in seven games played.
From Sao Paulo he went to Inter de Porto Alegre, where he only played nine games and scored three goals. Inter loaned him to Santos from Brazil in 2013, and although he only lasted six months in Pelé and Neymar’s team, in 2014 he was signed by Real Castilla, beginning a commendable career in Spanish football.
His first hat trick as a professional footballer was achieved with the Merengues affiliate, and although Real Madrid did not make his purchase option valid, so he had to return to Deportivo Maldonado (who was still the owner of his letter), the On August 27, 2014, he was officially presented with Real Zaragoza of the Spanish Second Division.
He scored ten goals and helped the team reach the playoffs in search of promotion. Unfortunately they did not achieve that goal.
For the 2015/2016 season, Willian José was loaned to the recently promoted UD Las Palmas, a team where he scored nine goals, helping him to retain the category after finishing the tournament in eleventh position.
On July 31, 2016, he is presented with Real Sociedad, the team where he lived his best stage as a footballer.
He scored more than fifty goals, achieved the first Poker of his career in the Europa League and was part of the Copa del Rey champion squad in the 2019/2020 season, although during this tournament Willian José’s image ended up tarnished, when he He denied playing against Espanyol de Barcelona, because Tottenham of England was interested in taking over his services.
In the end, the signing did not materialize and Willian José ended up breaking off his romance with the fans of Real Sociedad. At the end of the season he signed for Wolverhampton in England. He failed to stand out in the Premiere League, so he was loaned to Betis Seville.
With the green and white he has scored ten goals in forty-four games, being part of the Copa del Rey champion team in the 2021-2022 season.
In total, he has scored more than one hundred goals and is known for being a multifunctional player in attack. He is 31 years old and would be very close to signing for Cruz Azul.
#Willian #José #reinforcement #Cruz #Azul
