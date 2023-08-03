🚨 Cruz Azul is 1 million away from Willian José.

Real Betis asks for 7 million. Cruz Azul has 6 million on the table.

Cruz Azul, the only one looking for a purchase. Almería and Olympiakos, loan.

Willian José cost 10M and has a 4-year contract at Betis. He earning about 2 million a year. pic.twitter.com/dCEH2l2BHL

—Kery Ruiz (@KeryNews) August 3, 2023