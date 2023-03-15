The furor to see the Scaloneta is total: the Argentine team, world champion in Qatar 2022 led by Lionel Messi on the field and with the technical leadership of Lionel Scaloni, will play two friendlies in national territory, against Panama in Monumental and against Curacao in Santiago del Estero, and the fans are desperate for a ticket.
Looking ahead to Thursday, March 23, the date stipulated for the first commitment, to be played at the River Plate Monumental Stadium, it has just been confirmed what will be the procedure that fans will have to follow in order to aspire for a ticket. Below, we provide you with all the details.
It will be this Thursday, March 16 from 2:00 p.m. and through the website sportickbrand new portal that will also be in charge of marketing the tickets for the official AFA exhibition of the World Champions, which will take place from April in La Rural and in which the trophies will be exhibited.
Overall: $12,000
Less than popular (up to 10 years): $7,000
Sívori and Cent. Average: $24,000
San Martín and Belgrano Alta: $24,000
San Martín and Belgrano Baja: $48,000
San Martín and Belgrano Media: $49,000
the AFA received 131,537 orders to say present at the Monumental stadium at the party for the champion squad in Qatar, a record number in history, according to what President Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia said on his Twitter account.
The three countries that headed the list of orders from abroad (approximately 10,000) are Uruguay and Brazil in South America, and the runner-up France in Europe.
#sale #tickets #ArgentinaPanama #leave #cost
Leave a Reply