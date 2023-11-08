RIVER WILL RELEASE A DOCUMENTARY FIVE YEARS FROM THE FINAL OF THE LIBERTADORES WON AGAINST BOCA 🔴⚪

It will be called “Close your eyes” and will premiere on December 9 of this year at 8 p.m., at the Movistar Arena. pic.twitter.com/xm0a7MrEAl

— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) November 8, 2023