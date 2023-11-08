Through its official social networks, River Plate announced the launch of the documentary “Close your eyes”, which can be seen starting December 9, 2023, to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final that it won in the Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu stadium 3-1 against Boca Juniors, their classic lifelong rival. Below are all the details.
“Close your eyes”comes from the phrase of Marcelo Gallardo at the party for the third anniversary of the title and that was recorded in the fans. The “Muñeco”, coach who achieved that feat and many more during his years of management, the most successful in the history of “Millonaria”, is one of the great protagonists of the film.
At the party that took place on December 9, 2021 at the Monumental, for the three years of the 2018 Copa Libertadores won against Boca in Madrid, Gallardo pronounced the following: “I’m just here to try to invite you, for 30 seconds, to accompany me and travel with me, to close your eyes, and imagine… Because life and football put you to the test… If you had had to lose that game”said.
“It’s not a reality. But imagine if it had happened. The pain we would be feeling at that moment,” surprised. “Now, open your eyes, and look around you. See, vibrate and feel in your heart that we won the most beautiful final in the world. That is a reality. It will be a reality every December 9 for the rest of our lives. lives. Let’s enjoy this December 9th forever.”.
It will be on December 9, 2023 at 8 p.m. at the Movistar Arena, and tickets will go on sale from this Wednesday, November 8, on the official River Plate website.
In the video that has already been released and has gone viral, figures such as Juan Fernando Quintero, Gonzalo Martínez, Rafael Santos Borré, Leonardo Ponzio, Bruno Zuculini, Lucas Pratto, Javier Pinola, Exequiel Palacios, Ignacio Fernández, Jonatan Maidana, Milton Casco, Franco appear Armani, Enzo Pérez and Gallardo himself.
