In the month of April 2020, the directors of the Mexican Soccer Federation mentioned that the descent and ascent in Aztec soccer was going to be eliminated for 5 years. At that time, the teams that voted in favor were America, Santos Laguna, Toluca, Atlas, San Luis, Monarcas, Tijuana, Puebla, Querétaro and FC Juárez; while those who were against were Chivas, Cruz Azul, Pumas, Tigres, Monterrey, Necaxa, Pachuca and León.
After three tournaments without relegation and promotion, the now president of the league, Mikel ArriolaHe mentioned that the conditions are being studied so that there are teams that can move up and others lose the category.
It was in the Assembly of Owners held where it was determined that only the teams that have ‘Financial Fair Play’ they will be able to obtain the ascent to the maximum circuit; So far, he said that there are only 4 clubs that have everything in order to be able to have the opportunity to be in the First Division.
“From the decision to put a pause on promotion and relegation, criticism has been generated for the competitiveness of the league, but the objective was precisely to maintain it and prevent cases of teams that rose and generated a systemic risk for the league itself by not having financial controls. This pause determines the requirements to return to promotion and relegation and also changes the decision of managers to one of teams, “Arriola said.
On the other hand, the highest international soccer body is pressuring the FMF so that the ascent and descent can return as soon as possible, as detailed by Yon de Luisa, who was at the time president of the Mexican Federation.
“The comment that was made to us FIFA It is: ‘you have to go back to promotion and relegation’, FIFA understands that this is timeless, but you have to return to promotion and relegation … You have to end timeshare. They are the two themes that FIFA It will be measuring us in the medium and long term, ‘he said.
According to the requirements of the FMF, the only clubs that could access the maximum circuit are only 5: Atlante, Tampico Madero, Zacatecas miners, Black lions Y Athletic Morelia. These clubs have the stadium with the necessary capacity and the economy to be able to be in the first circuit.
While it is true that there is still no exact date for the return of the ascent and descent, the first reports suggest that it will be in the Opening Tournament 2022 when you can have the previous modality, although everything remains to be seen.
