He REPSE It is a registry administered by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) to regulate the subcontracting of specialized services or works in Mexico. If you are a natural or legal person who offers or contracts this type of services, you are interested in knowing the following five key questions about the REPSE:

What is the REPSE?

The REPSE is the Registry of Providers of Specialized Services or Specialized Workswhich was created as part of the 2021 labor reform, which prohibits the subcontracting of personnel and establishes new rules for the subcontracting of specialized services or works.

https://repse.stps.gob.mx/.

Who should register for the REPSE?

They must register in the REPSE natural or legal persons that provide specialized services or works to other natural or legal persons, as long as said services or works are not part of the corporate purpose or the predominant economic activity of the contracting party.

Individuals or legal entities that contract specialized services or works must also register with the REPSE, to verify that their suppliers are duly registered and comply with their tax and social security obligations.

3. What information obligations does the REPSE have?

Natural or legal persons who register in the REPSE must comply with the following information obligations:

– Report quarterly to the IMSS and INFONAVIT on the total amount of the contracts entered into and the services or works provided, as well as the number of workers who participated in said services or works.

– Preserve and display to the competent authorities the contracts concluded, the tax receipts, the accounting records and the payroll receipts of the workers who participated in the services or works provided.

– Provide the STPS with the information requested about the services or works provided, the contracts concluded, the workers who participated and the safety and hygiene measures that were applied.

4. Why is it important REPSE?

The REPSE is important because its objective is to prevent labor-social security evasion or simulation, non-compliance with labor obligations and unfair competition that was generated with the subcontracting of personnel, and to guarantee that the subcontracting of specialized services or works is carried out correctly. legal, transparent and secure manner.

5. When and how should the license be renewed? REPSE?

The validity of the REPSE is three years, counted from the date of its issuance. To renew the REPSE, a new registration application must be submitted at least 30 days before the validity period expires.

The renewal of the REPSE is carried out in the same way as the initial registration, that is, through the SAT portal, with the RFC and the e-signature of the applicant. The information and documentation required for registration must be updated, and the information obligations established must be complied with.

Example:

If a company registered in June 2021, it must be renewed from March to June 2024

