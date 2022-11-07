10 questionsNow that it is the turn of the vulnerable and the elderly, everyone can visit an injection location for their repeat injection. However, it is not yet a storm and there is uncertainty about why the repeat injection is actually necessary. The AD put a number of questions to the RIVM.

1. What is the repeat shot and which vaccine is used?

“The repeat shot is a vaccination against corona,” says Harald Wychgel, spokesperson at RIVM. “The renewed vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are used for the repeat shot of this vaccination round. In addition to the spike protein of the original coronavirus (Wuhan), these vaccines also contain the spike protein of the omikron variant. The renewed vaccines protect against more variants of the coronavirus, such as the omikron variant.”

2. What is the difference between the booster and the repeat shot?

“They are the same. Both the booster and the repeat shot offer protection against becoming seriously ill from corona. The difference is that with the repeat injection, the new vaccine is used. We consciously choose to use the word ‘repeat injection’ from now on, because we do not know how often we still need to inject. That depends on the development of the virus.”

3. Does it matter that the vaccines have been renewed?

The new vaccine is called bivalent, or bivalent, because it protects against both the original Wuhan variant and the current omikron variant. The renewed vaccines have been adapted to better protect against multiple variants of the corona virus. The vaccine is expected to provide better protection against serious illness, hospitalization and a mild infection from an omikron variant than after a shot with the original vaccine.”

4. Who can get a repeat shot against corona?

First, people at medical risk, people over 60 and healthcare staff with patient contact were invited. Everyone from the age of 12 can now make an appointment. This can be done online or by calling 0800-7070. There are also a number of locations where you can go without an appointment, for that you can look at prikkenzonderafspraak.nl.”

5. How long does the repeat shot protect?

,,That’s not good to say yet. In any case, we know that the jab protects against serious illness for months, and can therefore dampen the number of hospital admissions.” In any case, it is expected that the repeat shot can offer vulnerable people extra protection against becoming seriously ill in the winter months.”

6. How quickly does the repeat shot work?

The repeat shot is effective seven days after vaccination. ,,So you are protected pretty quickly. The idea is that the new vaccine protects better against multiple variants."

7. What side effects can occur?

Side effects usually develop within 1 to 2 days after vaccination. You may experience discomfort within a few minutes, or it may take longer. Common side effects are: headache, fever, fatigue, feeling unwell, pain around the puncture site, muscle aches, joint pain, nausea and chills. These complaints usually disappear within a few days.

From research by Lareb bijwerkingen side effects center shows that the side effects of the modified corona vaccines are comparable to the side effects of the previous corona vaccines.”

8. Does the repeat injection also work if you have already had corona?

“Yes, you can come by for a repeat shot from three months after your corona infection. That three months of waiting has to do with the fact that you produce antibodies yourself due to a corona infection. If you want to be protected against the virus for as long as possible, it is recommended to wait with the vaccine.”

9. I’m pregnant. Can I get a repeat shot?

"Yes, you are also eligible for the repeat shot if you are pregnant." The RIVM also states that as a pregnant woman you run a higher risk of becoming seriously ill from the corona virus. This can have consequences not only for yourself, but also for your unborn child. The mRNA vaccines have been found to be safe to use during pregnancy, which also applies to the repeat shot."

10. What if a new variant appears, is a new vaccine needed?

“It is impossible to say yet. It depends on whether new variants of the coronavirus arise, and whether these variants differ much from the omikron variant. In addition, how sickening the new variant may be will also play a role.”

