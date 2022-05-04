The 8 invited to the Big Party for this Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil have already been defined and it should be noted that four gigantic series between campuses await us that can set an important precedent in these keys.
Rayadas, Chivas, Tigres, América, Pachuca, Atlas, Pumas and Xolos Femenil are the eight invited to this additional tournament that we live with unique emotion every six months and we could not ask for better matches, here in 90min we give you a small preview of each one of these unmissable keys.
Do not get carried away because it is the first against the eighth. Although the Rayadas de Monterrey had a fantastic tournament, the Xolos team has been a rival that makes it very difficult for the royals, since last league they faced each other in the Quarterfinals and after drawing both keys, Rayadas advanced by position in the table. On top of that, in the regular phase, they were the authors of the first of the two defeats that Rayadas suffered throughout the tournament.
Be very careful with this key that will be played on Friday, May 6 at 9:00 p.m. and the return on Monday, May 9 at 9:00 p.m.
A very complicated key for the university students who dream of the semifinals after qualifying in an agonizing way on the last date against Toluca. Chivas Femenil sealed what today has been their best regular season in their history by obtaining a record of points with 43, best defense in the entire league with 6 goals conceded and scoring championship for Licha Cervantes.
Those of Pato Alfaro will play this Friday, May 6 at 6:00 p.m. and close on Monday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m.
A fairly even key but that on paper, looks to be auriazul is that of Tigres against Atlas, because although the royals did not have the best of tournaments, they are still one of the rivals to beat against an Atlas that was classified as sixth of the general table.
Tigres will look for one more semifinal that will bring them closer to their fifth championship to reaffirm their status as the most dominant team in the league.
These meetings will take place on Thursday, May 5 at 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday, May 8 at 9:00 p.m.
Finally, Craig Harrington’s America will seek the semifinals against the Tuzas team that, unfortunately, arrives in this Liguilla diminished after having a fairly solid tournament. Well, the surprising departure of their coach affected them in football and they closed the regular phase with many doubts. Quite the opposite with América, which closed much better than it started and will seek to do a lot of damage with the powerful trident Camberos – Martínez – Luebbert, which is considered by many to be the best in the league.
The matches will be played on Thursday, May 5 at 7:00 p.m. and the return leg will be on Sunday, May 8 at 12:00 p.m.
#Quarterfinals #Liga #Femenil
