As long as the transfer market remains open, the rumors do not stop and for this reason in the last hours a rumor has passed that the winner of the Ballon d’Or of the Gold Cup 2023, Adalberto Carrasquillacould become a new Club América player for the Apertura 2023, because according to reports, the Panamanian midfielder would interest the Azulcrema board of directors.
However, the reality is that the best footballer from the recent Gold Cup with Panama will not reach the Eagles, because despite being a midfielder who surprised everyone and who is having a good season with the Houston Dynamothe reality is that it is not a real option, as confirmed by the portal Monumental Eagles.
The Central American soccer player has raised the interest of several teams in world soccer due to his conditions, but at this moment, the Coapa team has that position well covered, as they stand out Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez and the mexican jonathan dos santosso it is not a priority to sign in that area of the field.
The reality is that the Coapa team still has an Unformed place in Mexico, which it seeks to occupy with a central defender, this in itself. Nestor Araujo either sebastian caceres they leave the team in the last days of the market, even if they don’t leave, because defense has been the most indicated position for the team.
