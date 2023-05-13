We are in the final stretch of the domestic leagues and as happens season after season, the teams that are part of LaLiga Smartbank fight to achieve promotion to the highest category of Spanish football.
LaLiga Smartbank is in matchday 40 of 42 and as in every year there are two phases in this competition. The first, which is about to end, is the regular phase of the competition where the position of each club is determined, and the second is the play-off, in which the third team to play the following season is determined. in the First Division.
In total there are three teams that get a place for LaLiga and another three teams that descend to 1RFEF. Below we leave you everything you need to know about the Play Off for promotion to LaLiga:
How do you get promoted to the First Division?
Currently there are three teams that achieve their place in the next season in the highest category of Spanish football. The teams that after the 42 days remain as first and second classified ascend directly while the teams that remain classified from third to sixth position will make a kind of Final Four to see which is the third team that rises in category. To this day, even with three days to play, Eibar and Granada would be the teams that would rise directly
How does that Promotion Play Off work?
The teams that remain between the third and sixth classified will play a Play Off to find out which team will be the third to be promoted. In these Play Offs, they face third vs. sixth and fourth vs. fifth, as a semifinal, always playing the second leg in the field of the best classified team.
Two teams come out of these semifinals that will face each other in a final, also in a double game, resulting in the third team that will be promoted from category.
On what date is the Play Off played?
The dates for the Play Off are the following:
What teams are in the fight to play the Play Off?
It is not yet known which teams will play this Play Off exactly, until the last day many things can change, it is one of the peculiarities of the Spanish Second Division, everything is very tight. Although the teams that could currently contest this promotion system are: Eibar, Granada, Alavés, Levante, Las Palmas, Albacete, Cartagena and even Oviedo, which is eighth classified, could reach the top six.
