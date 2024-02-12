From Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11, the Olympic Games 2024, that among many disciplines there will be soccer, where 16 teams will compete to try to achieve a gold, silver or bronze medal. We review all the information that exists at the moment and that you need to know to get ahead of the big event.
What are the men's soccer teams classified so far?
The men's soccer tournament already has 10 of the 16 teams qualified.
ORGANIZER: France
CONCACAF: United States and Dominican Republic.
AFRICA: Egypt, Mali and Morocco
OCEANIA: New Zealand;
UEFA: Spain, Ukraine and Israel
CONMEBOL: Paraguay and Argentina.
ASIA: will have three places and the possibility of one more in a playoff between the fourth-placed team and Guinea.
What is the format in football?
Olympic Games football will feature 16 teams that in the first phase will be divided into four groups of fourwithout being able to count on two teams from the same continent.
The first two from each zone will advance to the quarterfinals and there they will be eliminated.
What are the football venues?
One of the headquarters is Princes ParkPSG stadium, in addition to the stadiums of Saint-Etienne, Nice, Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux and Nantes.
When does football start at the Olympic Games?
Although the opening will be mentioned on July 26, football will start two days before, on the 24th, two days beforeand will end on August 10 (one before closing day), as happened in the previous Olympic Games.
How many senior players can each soccer team have?
Each soccer team can have three players over 23 years of age.
Is Messi going to play in the Olympic Games for Argentina?
The idea is that Lionel Andrés Messi can compete in the Olympic Games as one of the three oldest, along with Ángel Di María and a third to be confirmed. We will have to wait to know the final decision of the “Flea”.
