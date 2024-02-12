THIS will be the itinerary of the Argentine National Team in 2024. Attention:

➜ March | FIFA date.

➜ June 20 to July 14 | America Cup.

➜ July 26 to August 11 | Olympic Games.

➜ September, October and November | Double Playoff date.

Plenty of football. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/zz5jgNRp0b

— PDF  (@pibedefiorito) February 12, 2024