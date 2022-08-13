Although the first photos had already gone viral for a few days, as usually happens when a new shirt is about to be launched, it was this Friday the day that Adidas made official the jacket that Club Atlético will wear River Plate for this 2022/23 season, and which will premiere this Saturday against Newell’s, at the Monumental for the Professional League.
The brand new shirt exhibits a modern application of the red band, achieving an original design that combines past, present and future. The brand of the three strips surprised by adding a polo neckinspired by the iconic River shirts of the ’90s, and changed the shield for a new one, where the black lines inside are no longer, including those that surrounded the initials CARP.
The institutional sloganGreatness” will remain, and will appear on the back of the neck, while there is a new motto: “From River to Heart”, which conveys the feeling that River fans have for their club.
With respect to sponsor, there will be a new one in the center of your t-shirt. This is the Spanish gaming company Codere, which until now appeared on the sleeves of the shirt. For the next three years, she will take center stage in the “sacred mantle.”
