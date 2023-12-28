In an announcement that has taken the football world by surprise, The Amaury Group, owner of France Football and L'Équipe, has announced the creation of a new Ballon d'Or in collaboration with UEFA from 2024. This strategic change, expected to last three years, marks a significant evolution in recognizing the best player in the world and redefines football's most prestigious awards ceremony.
Although the Ballon d'Or, a revered trophy awarded since 1956, will continue to be overseen by the Amaury Group with its independent voting system, UEFA will play a crucial role in taking on the marketing of global rights and the organization of the annual awards gala. This collaboration between two prominent entities in the world of football promises to revitalize and elevate the magnitude of the event.
For more news about the Ballon d'Or
The new edition of the Ballon d'Or will not only pay tribute to outstanding players, but will also expand its scope with the introduction of two additional categories: Men's and Women's Coach of the Year. This strategic shift reflects the integral importance of all aspects of the game, recognizing the significant contribution of coaches to success on the field.
Despite the structural evolution, emblematic awards, such as the men's and women's Ballon d'Or, the Kopa Trophy, the Yashin Trophy, the Gerd Müller Trophy, the Men's and Women's Club of the Season Trophy, and the Socrates Award, will remain. unaltered, preserving the essence and legacy of the prestigious award.
When will the 2024 Ballon d'Or gala be?
Although the exact date of the gala is yet to be confirmed, it is expected to take place in the last quarter of 2024 in Paris, adding an element of anticipation and excitement to the football calendar. The expectation grows as fans, players and experts eagerly await the beginning of this new era in the history of the Ballon d'Or.
The UEFA statement
“UEFA and Groupe Amaury, owner of media companies France Football and L'Équipe, have today announced a partnership to co-organise the renowned Ballon d'Or from 2024. Together, UEFA and Groupe Amaury aim to enhance the stature and global reach of the awards while fostering a sense of unity and collaboration within the football community.
#Ballon #d39Or #gala
Leave a Reply