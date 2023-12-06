After 14 dates to bid for access to the classification, which only the four best-placed teams from each of the two zones achieved, the quarterfinals of the 2023 Professional League Cup of Argentine soccer have already been played. and now there are only four semi-finalists, who are looking to reach the grand final.
First of all, Platense defeated Huracán on penalties, a team that had finished as the leader of Zone A. The next to get into the top four was Godoy Cruz, who also equalized in the 90 minutes (in their case against Banfield) and beat their rival in the penalty shootout. “Calamar” and “Tomba”, then, will star in one of the two semis.
On the other hand, on Sunday River Plate achieved an agonizing 2-1 with a goal from Facundo Colidio, in Córdoba over Belgrano, and then saw how Central Rosarywho tied 2-2 with Racing in regulation time, beat them 7-6 through the maximum penalty.
The final of the 2023 Professional League Cup will be disputed Saturday December 16 as stipulated by the Professional Football League. The match cannot start before 5:00 p.m. for regulatory reasons, so it will probably be played in night time.
The venue that will host this momentous match is not yet known. The last final of this type, which Boca won against Tigre, took place at the Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba, on Sunday, May 22, 2022. It will be in neutral stadium.
In case of equality in the semis, they will go to penalties. Instead, If the same thing happens in the final, there will be extra time of two 15-minute halves that, if a winner is not declared, will have a definition from the twelve steps.
The champion team will face River in the “Champions Trophy.” In the event that the “Millionaire” himself wins this title, the rival will emerge from a match between the two seconds of each tournament.
If Platense wins this tournament, he will play the Liberators in the group stage and “Bicho”, his classic, will run out of drinks. In that case, Godoy Cruz will play the South American.
Meanwhile, yes Godoy Cruz, River either Rosario Central will be champions of the League Cup, Those from La Paternal will go to the Sudamericana and “Marrón” will not qualify for international cups.
“Tomba”, for its part, has a good chance of getting into Libertadores: if it wins this tournament it will go to the group stage, while if River or Central win it it will enter phase 2 of the playoffs. If Platense wins it, it will maintain its current access place to Sudamericana. What will happen?
