Today will be the draw for the Cup that will not be called Diego Maradona for a legal issue and there are controversies about the nature of the title: While in the League they say that it will once again be a national trophy, many leaders assure that it is a championship. In the next few hours, the regulations will be known. The truth is that tonight, from 7pm, the two zones of 13 teams each will be defined with the separate clubs according to their classic. With a particularity: Platense, recently promoted, will not play with Argentinos Juniors – his rival will be Vélez – but with Sarmiento. There will be another pearl: there will be no television and it will be the leaders of each club who will get the balls at the Hilton hotel.

The tournament will have a Cup format, it is clear, beyond the column of the record that the champion’s star is bordered. It will begin on Friday, February 12 and end on May 30. The first four of each group will play fourth, then there will be semis and a single match final. However, the 13 matches of the first phase – there will be an interzonal that will be classics – will count towards the averages and will be added to the 25 of the championship that will be played after the Copa América. Even so, there will be no relegation and next year there will be a championship of … 28 teams! That table will also define the quotas for Libertadores and Sudamericana in 2022. It will be more competitive, it is clear.

Argentine football things: Platense will not be a classic for Argentinos Juniors.

The first phase will end on May 9. The quarterfinals will be played a week later, the semis on the weekend of the 23rd and the decisive duel, on a neutral court, will be played on May 30. The authorities have already warned that there will be no stop for the Qualifiers.

How will the cups be distributed? They will be by pairings of classics: Boca-River, Racing-Independiente, San Lorenzo-Huracán, Lanús-Banfield, Vélez-Argentinos, Colón-Unión, Newell’s-Rosario Central, Estudiantes-Gimnasia, Godoy Cruz-Talleres, Atlético Tucumán-Central Córdoba , Aldosivi-Patronato, Defensa y Justicia-Arsenal and Platense-Sarmiento. What will be raffled is which zone will be each team and the locations of the interzonal duels.

Why won’t the draw be televised? “We went back to the old meetings we had before the pandemic,” an influential manager confided to Clarín. And why will it be held in a luxurious hotel in Puerto Madero? “Due to social distancing, we are going to do it outdoors, on the terrace,” added the source. There will not even be transmission through the League channel on YouTube. Everything will be informed by social networks. Would you have wanted to avoid the role of the papers that was given in Ezeiza?

The leaders decided that the draw should not be televised. In the photo, the president of Racing, Blanco, and that of AFA, Tapia.

Why will it no longer be called the Diego Maradona Cup? The former lawyer of the deceased star, Matías Morla, is the owner of a company that has registered several trademarks associated with the surname of “10”. And although he offered to relinquish the name of his former attorney to the Professional League without charge, after several informal conversations, he requested that documentation be signed to record the transfer. Against this background, the leaders decided to back down and are looking for sponsors to baptize a tournament that, for now, will be called the 2021 Professional Football League Cup.

After this tournament, and after the Copa América, another “long” contest of 25 dates will begin. Of course that will be another story.