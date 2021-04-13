The COVID-19 vaccine from Janssen reached Europe, and consequently Spain, the Wednesday April 14. However, 300,000 doses, which were going to be administered in our country to people between 70 and 79 years old, they will have to wait.

This stoppage is due to the decision made by the pharmaceutical company in charge of its preparation, Johnson & Johnson, from “proactively delay the launch ”of the vaccine in Europe. An announcement that has come after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have issued a joint statement recommending a temporary pause in the administration of doses.

Why has its launch been halted?



Is preventive measure is due to the appearance of six cases of thrombotic events between the 6.8 million people who have received the Janssen vaccine in United States, that only requires one dose to be effective.

These thrombotic events have occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 48. The symptoms of this “extremely rare disorder that generates blood clots in combination with low platelets”, As described by Johnson & Johnson in the statement, they can appear between 6 and 13 days of the application of the vaccine against COVID-19.

These symptoms can be severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or trouble breathing.

How does the Janssen vaccine work?



Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine has been autorizada by the European Commission After the rigorous review to which all vaccines are submitted by the European Medicines Agency.

As with AstraZeneca, the appearance of side effects that had not arisen during clinical trials has caused a temporary cessation of its administration to carry out a study that indicates if the occurrence of these thrombotic events is causal.

In the event that this is the case, the risk of suffering from these thrombi is minimal compared to benefits which entails achieving ‘herd immunity’ with the vaccination of a large part of the population, as defended by the Government of Spain.

Janssen’s vaccine is viral vector, that is, it introduces into the body a virus other than the coronavirus that contains Modified DNA. Some of the DNA of this virus is harmless and will make many copies of RNA within our cell. This RNA contains the instructions for our cells make protein S, same as those of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus protein S is responsible for allowing the virus to enter our cells. By artificially manufacturing this protein, our immune system reacts to it producing antibodies and T lymphocytes.

These antibodies neutralize protein S and prevent the virus from continuing on its way, while the T lymphocytes, contribute to immune memory: “If the vaccinated person becomes infected later, the memory T lymphocytes will recognize the S protein of the virus and destroy it,” they explain from the Government’s website.

Janssen’s vaccine works the same as AstraZeneca’s and this technique has been used in previous vaccines such as Ebola virus or Zika virus.

Janssen’s needs to be stored and transported to low temperatures (-25 °), is indicated for the population older than 18 years-old and with just the application of one dose you have a 66.3% effectiveness.

What side effects does it have?



Like all COVID-19 vaccines, and like all other medications, the Janssen vaccine has a few Adverse effects that can appear one or two days after its administration.

Very frequent

They can affect more than 1 in 10 people.

-Headache

-Sickness

-Muscle pains

-Pain at the injection site

-Feeling very tired

Frequent

They can affect up to 1 in 10 people.

-Redness at the injection site

-Swelling where the injection is given

-Shaking chills

-Joint pain

-Cough

-Fever

Infrequent

They can affect up to 1 in 100 people.

-Acne

-Muscular weakness

-Arm or leg pain

-Feeling of weakness

-A feeling of general malaise

-Sneezing

-Throat pain

-Back pain

-Shivering

-Excessive sweating

Rare

They can affect up to 1 in 1,000 people.

-Allergic reaction

-Urticaria